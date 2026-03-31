Lava Bold N2 Pro launched in India: Best budget phone under Rs 8000

Lava has launched a new budget smartphone in India called the Lava Bold N2 Pro in the budget segment. The smartphone is suitable for buyers who are looking for basic features and don’t want to spend much. The device packs a large battery, a basic camera, and a smooth display. If you are someone who has been eyeing a new smartphone, then this is the right time to purchase the Lava Bold N2 Pro. The smartphone is perfect for everyday use like calling, browsing, and light gaming.

Price and Availability

The Lava Bold N2 Pro is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. It will be available for purchase starting April 6 through online platforms. The phone comes in two color options so that buyers can choose based on their preferences. The device will go on sale on Flipkart starting April 6, 2026, 12:00 PM onwards.

Display

The phone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which helps in smoother scrolling and better visual experience. The device has a simple design and also includes basic protection with an IP54 rating. This means it can handle minor dust and light splashes.

Performance

Under the hood, the Lava Bold N2 Pro is powered by a Unisoc T7250 processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also support for virtual RAM, which uses extra storage to improve performance.

The phone runs on Android 15 out of the box. Lava has promised one major update and two years of security updates.

Camera

For optics, the device includes a 50-megapixel rear camera. It is suitable for basic photography and social media use. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery

The Lava Bold N2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 18W charging through a USB Type-C port. This battery size should easily last a full day with normal use.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. It also includes dual SIM support for flexibility.