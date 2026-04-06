iPhone Fold leak: Apple may use 3D printed hinge to reduce screen crease

Apple is all set to enter the foldable smartphone segment with its first-ever iPhone fold. As per recent leaks and reports, the tech giant could launch its foldable iPhone in September 2026 with power-packed features. If this happens, then it will be the company’s biggest new product in recent times. Nevertheless, one of the biggest challenges that Apple could face with its iPhone fold is the visible crease on the screen. Yet, recent leaks claim that Apple might use a 3D-printed hinge to solve this problem. Also Read: Apple Foldable iPhone could have the biggest design change ever

Foldable iPhone with 3D Hinge Technology

Apple is said to sue the 3D printing technology in its upcoming iPhone fold. This method will allow Apple to create precise and complex parts. The main aim and goal of this method is to reduce the crease on the phone that forms when folded. If the hinge structure is improved, then the display can bend smoothly. This may help in making the crease less visible during use. Also Read: iPhone Fold price leak reveals possible over Rs 2 lakh starting price

To recall, the tech giant has already experience with 3D printed components. The same technology has been implemented by Apple in products like smartwatches and internal parts. It means the technology is not new for Apple, and the company may now use it in more advanced way for foldable devices. Also Read: iPhone Fold May Finally Solve The Crease Problem With New Hinge Tech: Here's How

Apple will Focus on Display Durability

Besides 3D Hinge, Apple is also expected to use a special display design in foldable iPhone. According to reports, a dual-layer glass setup might come in the phone. The screen will sit between two think layers of glass in this design. With this new approach, the company is trying ti educe the direct pressure on the display when the device is folded.

Reportedly, this setup may improve the durability over time. Foldable smartphones often face issues like screen damage and visible lines. By improving durability, Apple is likely to reduce these problems ahead of the official launch.

Apple vs Other Smartphone Manufacturers in Foldable Market

We already have other bands that started using new materials to reduce case visibility. Companies who are into foldable segment are using special polymers under the display. This makes the crease less noticeable. Apple joining this trend shows that the competition in foldable phones is growing.

Samsung to Provide Display Panels to Apple

Apple might source a large number of foldable display panels from Samsung. This indicates that the tech giant is preparing for a big launch and expects strong demand.

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Launch Timeline

There’s no official confirmation as to when Apple will unveil its foldable iPhone, but reports suggest a possible launch in late 2026. The company seems to be taking time to improve design and performance before entering this segment.