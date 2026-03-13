iPhone Fold price leak reveals possible over Rs 2 lakh starting price

Apple’s next foldable iPhone seems to be closer than before, with the intense leaks and rumours. Whether it is about display, user interface or the recent renders, the leaks are shedding light on what has been a much-awaited Apple product for years. But if the latest price leak is real, then it will surely be a deal breaker for many fans! Also Read: From garage to global giant: Tim Cook marks Apple’s 50th anniversary with emotional letter

As per a latest leak on Weibo, the iPhone Fold is tipped to come in three variants, starting with a 256GB storage option, which is said to be 15,999 RMB. While the higher versions are tipped to be 17,999 RMB for the 512GB storage option and 19,999 RMB for the 1 TB storage. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro series may AGAIN miss this big upgrade and retain iPhone 17 Pro design

iPhone Fold price in other countries

A quick conversion of the leaked price will look like this: Also Read: iPhone Fold Leak: Apple may bring iPad-style interface to foldable iPhone

256GB: $2,330 (around Rs 2,15,000)

512GB: $2,621 (approx. Rs 2,42,000)

1TB: $2,913 (around Rs 2,69,000)

However, the tech giant rarely follows the straight price conversion. As per a report by Macworld, the past observation of the iPhone prices across China, the US, the UK, and India shows a different ratio. If Apple follows that, then the iPhone Fold or Ultra (whatever it could be called) may cost $1,999 for the 256GB variant, $2,199 for the 512GB and $2,399 for the 1TB.

For a quick comparison, know that the rivals Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 costs $1,999 for the 256GB model, and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold costs $1,799.

iPhone Fold: What to expect

At this price, the iPhone Fold is tipped to be powered by an A20 chipset based on a 2nm process. The leaks say that it may get a 7.8-inch display when unfolded and a 5.3 or 5.5-inch cover display. In terms of photography, it may bring a dual camera setup at the back featuring 48MP lenses. Recently, another leak suggested that it may bring an iPad-like interface to let you run two apps at the same time. Well, that’s something other foldable rivals and even Android phones already offer, but it will be first on an iPhone!