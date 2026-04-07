Apple’s first foldable iPhone may be closer than expected, production begins

For years, there have been reports about Apple working on a foldable iPhone. Most of them came and went without anything solid. This time, though, things look a bit different. Fresh supply chain updates suggest that Apple has started trial production of its first foldable device. Also Read: NASA Artemis II sets new Space record, and iPhone 17 Pro Max was part of it

The company hasn’t confirmed anything yet, so this is still based on reports. But moving into production, even at an early stage, usually means the design is more or less locked in and testing has shifted to manufacturing. Also Read: iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 leaks revealed: Full design details, display size, and minor changes you need to know

What this stage actually means

Trial production is not the same as a full launch build. It’s more like a test run. Companies produce a limited number of units to check if everything works properly when built at scale. Also Read: iPhone Fold leak: Apple may use 3D printed hinge to reduce screen crease

In this case, reports say Foxconn has started working on these early units. That’s expected, since it handles most iPhone production anyway. These devices are generally used internally, so if anything leaks later, it will likely come from here.

What we are hearing about the foldable

There isn’t anything officially confirmed yet, but some details have started showing up. Apple is expected to go with a book-style fold, meaning the phone opens up into a larger screen.

The inner display could be around 7.8-inch, while the outer screen may be closer to 5.5-inch. There are also some mentions of a wider design compared to current foldables, but that is something that will only be clear once the device is actually shown.

What about iPhone Fold’s pricing

Price is another point being talked about. Some reports suggest it could be around $1,999, which is already in line with other foldable phones in the market.

Launch is still some time away

Most timelines are pointing towards late 2026, but there’s nothing fixed yet. Some reports suggest it could be part of a regular iPhone launch cycle, while others say Apple might introduce it separately.

There have also been earlier reports about delays due to manufacturing issues. So even though production has started, the timeline can still shift depending on how things move from here.

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Why Apple took this long

Apple hasn’t rushed into foldables like other brands. While others have already gone through multiple versions, Apple has stayed out of it so far. That usually means the company is trying to avoid early problems and enter the market with something more stable. Whether that works or not will only be clear once the product is actually out.