iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: AI, camera, and design secrets revealed

With the recent launch of the iPhone 17e and its worldwide sale, Apple is now shifting its focus toward its new flagship release – the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Recent reports suggest that the tech giant might keep the prices similar to the current models. If that happens, we could see Apple’s next flagships in the same price segment as the iPhone 17 lineup. The similar price news is encouraging for buyers who expect the new iPhones to offer advanced and upgraded features without higher costs. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max launch expected in 2026 with A20 Pro chip, bigger battery and camera upgrades

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Likely to Stay Same

As per reports coming from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, Apple could maintain the current pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro series. This report comes at the time when the cost of components such as memory chips and processors are rising. Rather than increasing prices, Apple may absorb these costs. As per Kuo, this plan comes as strategic planning for chipsets and managing costs to grow its market share. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro series may AGAIN miss this big upgrade and retain iPhone 17 Pro design

Another analyst, Jeff Pu from GF Securities also supports the same view. He reported that the brand is negotiating favorable deals for memory chips with suppliers like Samsung and SK Hynix. He further states that maintaining cost will allow Apple to keep prices similar to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max: design, cameras, chipset, release date - what ALL to expect

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max launch expected in 2026 with A20 Pro chip, bigger battery and camera upgrades

iPhone17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices

To recall, iPhone 17 is priced at Rs 1,34,900 for 256GB, Rs 1,54,900 for 512GB, and Rs 1,74,900 for 1TB. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900 for 256GB and Rs 1,69,900 for 512GB. The higher storage variant of 1TB and 2TB is priced at Rs 1,89,900 and Rs 2,29,900, respectively.

Launch Timeline and Models

Apple is expected to launch its next premium device – the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in the second half of 2026, most probably on its usual timeline, which is September 2026. Rumors suggest that the standard iPhone 18 might release later, possibly next year, alongside the iPhone 18e. It seems the company might coming up with the split launch strategy to focus on high-end models first and adjust its plans based on market conditions.

Apple Foldable iPhone

Other than Pro models, Apple may also introduce its first folding iPhone. The device is expected to be expensive and could start around $1,999 (roughly Rs 1,84,630) for a 256GB model. While we don’t have the exact name of the foldable iPhone, but it might follow company’s usual tiered pricing system, wherein the 512GB storage variant is priced at $2,199 and 1TB is available at $2,399. It is quite challenging to launch a foldable iPhone when we already have big giants like Samsung, Huawei, OPPO, Google, and more.

Also Read: iPhone Fold Leak: Apple may bring iPad-style interface to foldable iPhone

FAQs

Q1: When Apple is launching an iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max?

A1: Apple is likely to launch the devices in the second half of 2026.

Q2: Which models are coming?

A2: Apple might bring iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Q3: Will there be a folding iPhone?

A3: Yes, rumors suggest the company might bring a folding iPhone.

Q4: What new features are expected?

A4: Upgraded design, better performance, and AI improvements.

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Q5: How will Apple release the iPhone 18 series?

A5: Pro models first, standard iPhone 18 later.