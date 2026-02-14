iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max upgrades tipped: Smaller Dynamic Island, 2nm chip, bigger battery

Apple’s next Pro iPhones are still months away, but early reports have already started outlining what could change. According to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities, in a research note seen by MacRumors, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may bring upgrades across the chip, modem, display cutout, and camera system. Also Read: Thinking of switching from iPhone? Check these phones instead of iPhone 17 Pro

Here is a look at what the report claims. Also Read: Satellite internet on iPhones? iPhone 18 Pro leak suggests big upgrade

Smaller dynamic island

One of the visible changes could be a smaller Dynamic Island. Pu reportedly said Apple may shift some Face ID components, including the flood illuminator, under the display. If that happens, the pill-shaped cutout could shrink in width.

The size of the Dynamic Island has largely stayed the same since it was first introduced. A smaller version would slightly increase usable screen space, though the overall design is expected to stay similar.

A20 Pro chip built on 2nm process

Under the hood, the Pro models are tipped to feature a new A20 Pro chip. As per the report, this could be the first Apple chip built using TSMC’s 2nm process.

If accurate, the move from 3nm to 2nm should bring improvements in both performance and efficiency. Pu reportedly noted that the new chip may come with architectural and packaging changes, although exact performance numbers are not yet known.

New N2 chip and C2 modem

The report also points to a new N2 chip that could handle wireless connectivity. Apple introduced the N1 chip for managing Wi-Fi and other wireless features in previous models. The N2 chip is expected to replace it, though details about specific upgrades remain unclear.

In addition, the iPhone 18 Pro models are said to adopt Apple’s in-house C2 modem. Earlier Pro models relied on Qualcomm modems, but Pu claims Apple may shift fully to its own second-generation cellular modem with this lineup. The C2 modem is said to focus on better power efficiency and improved performance in network conditions.

Variable aperture camera and bigger battery

The report also mentions a variable aperture for the 48MP main camera. This means the lens could adjust how much light enters the sensor, depending on the scene. In practical terms, it may give users a bit more control when shooting in different lighting conditions.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Separately, earlier rumours have suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a battery capacity in the 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh range, which would make it one of the largest batteries used in an iPhone.