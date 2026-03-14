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iPhone 17 price cut with over Rs 8000 on Vijay Sales make it a STEAL deal!

The iPhone 17 Pro is currently available with a combined discount of over Rs 8,000 on Vijay sales. Should you consider it now?

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Mar 14, 2026, 12:20 AM (IST)

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Original Launch Price

The iPhone 17 Pro launched in September 2025 with a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 for the base storage variant.

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Current Sale Price

On Vijay Sales’ website, the phone is currently listed at Rs 1,32,490, which is already Rs 2,410 lower than its launch price.

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Additional Bank Discount

HSBC Bank credit card EMI users can get an extra Rs 6,000 discount, bringing the effective savings to over Rs 8,400.

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Other bank offers

Apart from HSBC, ICICI credit bank card users can get Rs 5000 off, Axis bank credit card holders can receive Rs 4000 and the HDFC bank credit card users can enjoy Rs 4500 instant discount.

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Trade In Can Reduce Price Further

Vijay Sales is also offering a trade-in option. The exact exchange value depends on your current device and its condition.

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What does it offer

After discount, price may still sound premium because it offers top-notch specs and features. The iPhone 17 Pro runs on Apple’s A19 Pro chip paired with up to 12GB RAM.

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Display and battery

It features a 6.3-inch OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion, always-on display support, anti-reflective coating, and Apple claims up to 39 hours of video playback.

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Camera System

The phone includes three 48MP Fusion cameras — main, ultra-wide, and telephoto with up to 8x optical zoom. It also supports 8K video recording.