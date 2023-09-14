Honor 90 5G India launch: Honor today made a comeback in India by launching the Honor 90 5G in the country. The phone was first unveiled in China back in May this year and now the company is bringing the device to India. The newly launched Honor 90 5G smartphone features some top-of-the-line specifications, such as an OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition system-on-chip (SoC), a 200MP triple camera setup and 66W SuperCharge technology.The Honor 90 5G competes with the likes of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, and the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G in India.

Honor 90 5G India price and availability

The Honor 90 5G comes in India in three storage variants. It starts at Rs 37,999 in India for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The top variant of the phone with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space costs Rs 39,999.

The newly launched smartphone will be available in India in Diamond Silver, Peacock Blue, Midnight Black and Emerald Green colour variants via Amazon India, Reliance Digital stores and other retail stores starting 12PM on September 18.

As a part of the launch offer, Honor is offering a discount of Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the Honor 90 5G, post which the 8GB RAM variant will be available at a price of Rs 27,999, while the 12GB RAM variant will be available at a price of Rs 29,999. In addition to this Honor is offering TWS earbuds worth Rs 5,000 free with every purchase. It is also offering a 30-day phone replacement guarantee, Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange and up to 24 months of no-cost EMI.

Honor 90 5G India specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Honor 90 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED quad-curved floating display with an aspect ratio of 19.98:9, resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology, 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, TÜV Rheinland certification, HDR10+ support and HDR 10 support for Netflix. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition chipset that is coupled with Adreno 644 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It will run Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 that was launched earlier this month.

Coming to the camera, the Honor 90 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 200MP ultra-clear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and macro camera and a 2MP depth camera. The rear camera setup offers up to 10x of digital zoom, Electronic Image Stabalisation feature, an image resolution of up to 16256 × 12192 pixels and a video resolution of up to 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K). On the front, the phone has a 50MP camera with an image resolution of up to 8160 x 6112 pixels and 4K video support. In addition to this, the Honor 90 5G has AI-based image enhancement technology that improves the overall image and video quality for sharper and clearer images and videos.

The Honor 90 5G is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 66W SuperCharge technology. On the connectivity front, the phone supports 5G, LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth Low Energy, and NFC to name a few.