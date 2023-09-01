Honor 90 5G will launch later this month in India. However, its exact launch date is unknown. Ahead of that, Amazon has created a landing page for the phone taking us closer to its release. The upcoming Honor 90 5G smartphone will come with an interesting specs sheet. Some of its highlights have been revealed.

Honor 90 5G Amazon availability confirmed

Amazon has created a landing page for the Honor 90 5G revealing its key highlights. It also confirms that the phone will be available for purchase on Amazon after the launch.

The landing page confirms the phone’s sleek design and quad-curved display. The screen will have 3840Hz PWM dimming technology, which will be the highest in any phone in India.

Furthermore, the screen will have a 1.5k resolution, 1600 nits of peak brightness, and a DCI-P3 color gamut. The device has also received TUV Rheinland flicker-free certification and 140 points on DXOMark’s display test. Lastly, the page reveals that the Honor 90 5G will boot on MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13 OS.

Previously, it was revealed that Honor will offer better customer service in the country. The company will start with 150 service centres in India and is planning to have up to 400 service centres by the end of the year.

Honor 90 5G specifications

Earlier this year, the Honor 90 5G was launched in the global markets. That said, we do know most of its specs. The Indian version of the phone will most likely have similar specs.

The Honor 90 5G features an attractive back design on the back and has a slim bezel front panel. It sports a 6.7-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The screen has HDR10+ certification and 1600 nits of peak brightness. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. It also has 5W reverse wireless charging support.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Honor 90 5G boasts a triple-rear camera system. It is led by a 200MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has a 50MP camera for selfies. It is an ultra-wide lens of 100 degrees that supports HDR and 4K video recording.

Honor is expected to launch the Honor 90 5G in the coming weeks. If we go by the rumors, it may arrive under the Rs 40,000 price segment.