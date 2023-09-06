Honor 90 5G is all set to launch later this month in India. However, the exact release date of the phone is unknown. Ahead of that, the company has revealed the phone’s design and a few highlights. Now, a press release confirms the phone’s operating system and software skin. The Honor 90 5G will boot on the latest Android 13 OS and have MagicOS 7.1 on top.

READ MORE Honor 90 5G to be available on Amazon, key specs revealed

The smartphone will come with Google Play Services support and have Google Play Store pre-installed. The MagicOS 7.1 is the brand’s custom skin that will run on top of the Android operating system. Now, like every other custom skin, this one also has its own features. Honor’s software skin for phones has a feature called MagicText that intelligently identifies text within an image and converts it into a file for advancing productivity. The feature also lets users directly create PDFs using the phone’s camera.

The MagicOS 7.1 has Honor’s Health app that comes with a tailored user interface offering different fitness suggestions. There’s also the HonorShare feature that allows for the seamless transfer of files between an Honor smartphone and a PC. With this, users can share their screens, keyboards, and mice among different devices such as phones, tablets, and laptops.

READ MORE Honor 90 to feature a durable design, confirms Madhav Sheth

For the unversed, Honor is making an India comeback under the brand HonorTech. The company is headquartered in Gurgaon and has won a licensing deal with Honor. It will sell Honor smartphones in collaboration with PSAV India, which is a local firm that has a network of over 5,000 retailers and distributors.

Honor 90 5G specifications

HonorTech’s first phone Honor 90 5G will launch later this month. The smartphone will likely be similar to the global version. The device will come with a 6.7-inch punch-hole AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is advertised to have a zero-risk panel with its 3840Hz PWM dimming support reduces eye strain.

One of the phone’s major highlights will be its cameras. The device will feature a triple camera system on the back with a 200MP main lens. It will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. Upfront, there will be a 50MP camera for selfies and video chats. The global model is capable of shooting 4K videos from both the front and the rear cameras.

Under the hood, the global version is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. It has up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Honor may offer basic variants to keep the price low in the country. The device may arrive with a 5,000mAh battery here and will likely have a 66W fast charging support.