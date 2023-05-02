In a surprise move, Google announced the launch of its next Pixel phone in India will happen on May 11. Needless to say, it is the upcoming Pixel 7a, which is widely rumoured to make its debut at the upcoming Google I/O event on May 10. The Pixel 7a will be Google’s next affordable phone, which is expected to feature the same processor and design as the high-end Pixel 7 Pro. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a leaked again, clearest look and full specifications out

In a tweet, Google India announced the next Pixel phone will be available from Flipkart. Pixel phones in India have historically been available on Flipkart, but there is no information on offers right now. Also Read - Fresh Google Pixel 7a leak shows off familiar design, colour variants

How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

A multitude of leaks has painted what the Pixel 7a would be. Although Google has kept quiet this time around, the Pixel 7a details are no secret. Google’s next affordable Pixel phone has been shown off in many leaked renders, in which the Pixel 7a looks very similar to both Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a. It will essentially be a toned-down version of the Pixel 7. That means the Pixel 7a will borrow some features from the Pixel 7. The processor, for instance, is likely to be the same. Rumours have suggested a Google Tensor G2 chip will also run the Pixel 7a, which means it will be nearly as fast as the Pixel 7. The Pixel 7a may also come with a metal frame and visor, an upgrade over the plastic one on the Pixel 6a.

A 91Mobiles report shared full specifications of the Google Pixel 7a recently. The Pixel 7a could pack a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone will be the Google Tensor G2 chipset, which is there on the Pixel 7 series. You can expect the phone to come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory. The Pixel 7a may come with a 64-megapixel main camera with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could have a 10.8-megapixel camera on the front, inside the punch-hole. The upcoming Google Pixel 7a may come with a 4400mAh battery, which may last up to 72 hours. The phone may support 20W fast wired charging, but you can also expect wireless charging. The latest Android 13 software will power the Pixel 7a, according to the report.

The price of the Pixel 7a was also tipped. According to the report, the Pixel 7a may cost $499, which is roughly Rs 41,000. The Google Pixel 6a was launched in India at Rs 43,999. That means the price of the successor will at least be the same as that of the Pixel 6a, but there is no way it will cost as much as the translated price in India. We will find out more about the phone in the coming days.