Google Pixel 7a has finally arrived after weeks of rumours and leaks. The next phone in the company’s affordable Pixel lineup is a major upgrade over last year’s Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7a, for instance, is more premium, uses the flagship Google Tensor chip, and, more importantly, is the first Pixel phone to feature a 64MP camera. Not that a higher number of megapixels translate into a better picture, but Google is finally entering the number game but not without its camera sorcery. Also Read - Google IO 2023: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

At the Google I/O 2023 — where the company’s first foldable Pixel Fold debuted days after the announcement, the Pixel 7a arrived with fanfare not only because it is a new product but also because it shows Google’s commitment to the mass market. Pixel 7a comes at a time when Google is going gaga over generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). With generative AI announcements left, right, and centre, Google is moving ahead with its plan to make devices smarter than ever. Pixel 7a is one of them. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a price in India announced on Flipkart ahead of launch

Pixel 7a price in India

Although Flipkart jumped the gun and revealed the price in what may be an accident, Google has confirmed the prices for the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 7a costs Rs 43,999, but if you use an HDFC Bank card, you get an instant discount of Rs 4,000. That brings down the cost to Rs 39,999. The Pixel 7a comes in Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral colours. The Pixel 7a is now available to buy in India from Flipkart. The Pixel 7a buyers will be eligible for a discount on the purchase of Pixel Buds A-Series and Fitbit Inspire 2. You can buy each product at Rs 3,999 on buying the Pixel 7a. Also Read - Google I/O 2023: Here's everything could announce tomorrow

Pixel 7a specifications

The new Pixel 7a brings a more premium body that uses 100 percent recycled aluminium in a design that is similar to that of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It has a 6.1-inch OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The new Pixel 7a also gets features such as Pixel Call Assist, Live Translate, and Assistant Voice Typing. But that’s not why you buy a Pixel. Google’s Pixel phones are famous for their photography, and the Pixel 7a is the latest push. The new Pixel 7a is Google’s first phone with a 64MP main camera that is 72 percent larger than the Pixel 6a’s main sensor. That is relatively larger than the 50MP camera sensor used on the Pixel 7 series. Google claims this sensor allows 44 percent more light, which can make photos look better.

There is a secondary 13MP ultrawide camera to capture more in your shots. Google Pixel’s camera features such as Real Tone, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Night Sight are present. The company even claims the Night Sight on Pixel 7a is twice as fast as on Pixel 6a. For selfies, you get another 13MP camera inside a punch-hole. Google, h0wever, has not confirmed video recording capabilities. So we are unsure whether the Pixel 7a can record 4K videos at 60fps — something a Rs 43,999 phone should ideally be able to do. Especially with the kind of power it has. The new Pixel 7a is powered by the Tensor G2 chip that powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google claims this allows the phone to offer Super Res Zoom up to 8z for sharp, high-quality images.

Google’s new Pixel 7a is also the first affordable range phone to come with wireless charging at up to 7.5W speed. The wired charging is, however, sadly limited to 18W through the USB-C port. Google is not bundling the power adapter in the box, but you get a USB-C to USB-C cable.