Google Pixel 7a leaked again, clearest look and full specifications out

Google Pixel 7a, the next phone in the company's affordable Pixel lineup, is reportedly coming at the upcoming Google I/O event. Multiple leaks and renders have painted what the Pixel 7a would look like, but a new set of leaked renders give us the clearest look at the upcoming Google phone. Not only do we have more details about the design, but we also have a full list of specifications of the Google Pixel 7a.

91Mobiles has seemingly obtained fresh renders of the Pixel 7a. Google's upcoming phone looks very similar to the last-generation Pixel 6a. The visor on the back, however, uses metal this time. The Pixel 6a, on the other hand, used a visor made of plastic. The bezels still look as thick as the ones on the predecessor. The display has a punch-hole in the centre, which makes for a uniform design across the latest Pixel phones. The renders also show three colour options for the Pixel 7a: Blue, Grey, and White.

The report has also detailed the full specifications of the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 7a might come with a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone will be the Google Tensor G2 chipset, which is there on the Pixel 7 series. You can expect the phone to come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory. The Pixel 7a may come with a 64-megapixel main camera with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could have a 10.8-megapixel camera on the front, inside the punch-hole.

The upcoming Google Pixel 7a may come with a 4400mAh battery, which may last up to 72 hours. The phone may support 20W fast wired charging, but you can also expect wireless charging. The latest Android 13 software will power the Pixel 7a, according to the report.

Google’s next affordable Pixel phone, Pixel 7a, may cost $499, which is roughly Rs 41,000. The Google Pixel 6a was launched in India at Rs 43,999. That means the price of the successor will at least be the same as that of the Pixel 6a, but there is no way it will cost as much as the translated price in India. Whatever price Google decides, we will find out more about the phone at the launch.