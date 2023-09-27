Google is rolling out a new feature in India that will provide Android users automatic early warning alerts when there is an earthquake in their area. The company today announced that it has partnered with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Seismology Center (NSC) to introduce Android Earthquake Alerts System in the country.

How Android Earthquake Alerts System works

Google says that its Android Earthquake Alerts System uses its network of Android smartphones to detect early signs of earthquake shaking. When a host of Android devices in an area detect these signs, Google flags it off as early signs of an earthquake.

The company explaining how Android Earthquake Alerts System works wrote that each Android smartphone is equipped with tiny accelerometers that can act as mini seismometers. When a phone is plugged in and charging, it can detect the very beginnings of earthquake shaking. “If many phones detect earthquake-like shaking around the same time, our server can use this information to estimate that an earthquake may be happening, as well as characteristics of the event – like its epicenter and magnitude. Then, our server can send alerts to nearby phones,” the company wrote in the post.

“Internet signals travel at the speed of light, much faster than the propagation of earthquake shaking through the ground, so the alerts often reach phones several seconds before severe shaking does,” it added.

What type of alerts does Google send to Android users

Google sends two types of alerts to Android users to warn them about an earthquake. Both alert types are only sent for earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or greater. First is the Be Aware Alert, which is designed to give users a heads up for light shaking and provide more information when you they on the notification. It is only sent to users who will experience MMI (Modified Mercalli intensity) 3 and 4 level shaking during an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 or greater. This notification respects device settings such as Volume, Do Not Disturb and Notification settings.

The second alert type is the Take Action Alert, which is designed to get users’ attention before they experience moderate to heavy shaking, so that you can take action to protect themselves. This alert is only sent to users who will experience MMI 5 or greater shaking during an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 or greater. This alert breaks through Do Not Disturb settings and turns on the screen and plays a loud sound.

Android Earthquake Alerts System in India

Google says that it will deliver its earthquake alerts in all local languages supported by Android in the country and that it will be rolled out to all Android devices that are running Android 5 or newer mobile OS in the coming weeks.

How to enable Android Earthquake Alerts System

To receive alerts, users must have Wi-Fi and/or cellular data connectivity, and both Android Earthquake Alerts and location settings enabled. Users who do not wish to receive these alerts can turn off Earthquake Alerts in device settings.

Google says that its Android Earthquake Alerts System also provides information through Google Search about local seismic events and safety measures when people search for information with queries like “Earthquake near me.”