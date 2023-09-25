Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro prices leaked ahead of launch next month

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are coming next month. Even though these are among the most-anticipated phones of the year, there are only a few details under wraps. Google has already revealed the design of the phones and most of the features they will come with. The prices, however, are reserved for the launch day. A new leak has made the information about the Pixel 8 series prices public, as well, leaving almost nothing to the imagination now. The Pixel 8, according to the leak, will cost more than the Pixel 7, while the Pixel 8 Pro will cost the same as its prequel.

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro prices

Tipster Kamila Wojciechowska shared what the Pixel 8 series could cost. On X (formerly Twitter), the tipster said the Pixel 8 will start at $699 (roughly Rs 58,100), which is $100 more than Pixel 7’s price. That price bump may be due to upgraded internals and features that the phone is likely to come with. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, may start at $899 (roughly Rs 74,700), which is the same price as last year’s Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro price was leaked previously, as well, so it seems like Google is hiking the price for its top Pixel model.

I wasn't really going to do this today, but someone claims they know the prices of the Pixel 8 series in the US, which isn't really true, so here it is- READ MORE iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8, Realme 11 5G: Top smartphone coming to India soon The Pixel 8 series pricing in the US from the most credible source there is – Google themselves. pic.twitter.com/t0dv4YtMl5 — kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) September 24, 2023

The India prices for the Pixel 8 series are not out yet, but you can take a guess based on the approximate values. Last year, Google launched the Pixel 7 for Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro at a price of Rs 84,999. It will be interesting to see if the Pixel 8 costs more than the previous generation in India, as well. The Pixel 8 series will compete against the brand-new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups, which start at the same price of Rs 79,900, but now max out at Rs 1,59,900 for the Pro Max’s entry-level model. Google will launch the Pixel 8 series in India through Flipkart on October 5.

Google will also be showcasing its new earbuds and smartwatch at its upcoming October 4 launch event. In a video shared on its Made by Google YouTube handle, Google revealed that it will be launching the Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at its upcoming event. The Pixel Watch 2 is coming to India, marking the debut of Google’s Pixel-branded smartwatch in the country.

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro specifications

The screenshot of the comparison sheet the tipster shared also contains information on the specifications of the Pixel 8 series. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to use Google’s Tensor G3 processor with up to 12GB of RAM. The Pixel 8 will finally come with a higher refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and the Pixel 8 Pro will retain the refresh rate of the previous model. The Pixel 8 is likely to come with a 50MP wide camera, along with a 12MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro may come with a 50MP wide, a 48MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, and a 48MP 5x telephoto camera. Both phones will have a 10.5MP camera on the front.