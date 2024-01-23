Apple has rolled out iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 to users. This is a minor update, but it includes a new feature called Stolen Device Protection. This feature helps you protect your personal data if your iPhone or iPad gets stolen. It does not help you find your device, but it prevents the thieves from accessing your system.

Stolen Device Protection was first seen in the developer beta of iOS 17.3 and it is very useful. It lets you require Face ID or Touch ID access to unlock your device, even if the thieves know your passcode. They cannot use their own biometrics to override yours. The feature also enforces a one-hour security delay before allowing the passcode to be changed if the device is in an unknown location.

Stolen Device Protection makes it harder for thieves to use your device. It works on both iPhones and iPads.

What else?

The update also adds collaborative playlists to Apple Music, AirPlay hotel support, improved crash detection and new wallpapers for Black History Month. It is not a major update, but it comes soon after iOS 17.2.

To use iOS 17.3, you need an iPhone Xs, Xs Max or XR from 2018, or any iPhone from 11 to 15. It also works on iPhone SE second- and third-generation models.

For iPadOS 17.3, many models are compatible, such as the iPad Mini fifth-generation and above, the standard iPad sixth-generation and above, the iPad Air third-generation and above and all iPad Pro models.

You can check your system settings to download the update. Apple has also released watchOS 10.3, with a new watch face, and macOS Sonoma 14.3, which also has collaborative playlists for Apple Music.

Meanwhile, following a US court order, Apple has revised its App Store policies to permit developers to direct users to external websites for in-app purchases. This change enables developers who prefer not to use the App Store’s payment system to instead provide a link to a website for in-app transactions. These apps can now be published for iPhone and iPad devices. However, Apple’s commission on each purchase remains unavoidable.