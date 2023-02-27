comscore Lenovo’s launches IdeaPad Duet 3i with a bigger display, new processor
News

MWC 2023: Lenovo updates its IdeaPad Duet 3i with bigger display, new processor

Laptops

Lenovo launched the new IdeaPad Duet 3i laptop on the sidelines of MWC 2023. Here’s everything we know about it.

Highlights

  • MWC 2023 kicked off in Barcelona today.
  • At the event Lenovo launched its new IdeaPad Duet 3i laptop.
  • The IdeaPad Duet 3i is powered by Intel’s new N-series processors.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i

Global technology brand Lenovo has showcased a refreshed version of its ‘IdeaPad Duet 3i’ laptop, with bigger display, new processor options and more port options, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. Also Read - Google announces new features for Chrome, Wear OS, and Android at MWC 2023

The new IdeaPad Duet 3i features a detachable ‘Folio Case’ that serves as both a cover and a keyboard, keeping the same design as its predecessor, reports GizmoChina. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon satellite tech announced to release for most smartphones

The refreshed 2-in-1 device comes with an 11-inch IPS touch display featuring a 5:3 aspect ratio, with the ability to display 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and delivering a maximum brightness of 400 nits. Also Read - Nokia revamps its iconic logo to mark the beginning of a new era

The IdeaPad Duet 3i weighs 697 grams and is a versatile PC that features the latest Intel N100 or N200 platforms, and also comes with Windows 11 Home or Pro.

Moreover, the laptop features two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm jack, among which, one USB Type-C port supports Rapid Charge Boost technology which is said to recharge the device for up to 2 hours of usage in just 15 minutes.

The device also has a 5MP front sensor and an 8MP rear camera.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i series starts at Rs 449 pounds ($476) in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions and will be available in June this year.

— IANS

  • Published Date: February 27, 2023 6:08 PM IST
