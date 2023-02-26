World’s biggest mobile phone expo, Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 will begin next week. Ahead of the event, several smartphone brands announced their presence at the event. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 5 with ultra-fast charging may launch at MWC 2023

Some of the notable brands that will participate in MWC 2023 include OnePlus, Oppo, Honor, Xiaomi, Samsung, and others. Also Read - Xiaomi announces MWC 2023 event, may launch Xiaomi 13 series globally

MWC 2023 is scheduled for February 27, 2023, and will end on March 2, 2023. As it is every year, the event will be held in Barcelona, Spain. With that said, let’s see everything we may see at the event.

Xiaomi 13 series

Xiaomi will unveil the Xiaomi 13 series on February 26 at 15:00 PM GMT (8:30 PM IST), that’s a day before the event kickstarts. We are expected to see the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and possibly the Xiaomi 13 Lite.

With Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi will yet again announce its continued partnership with Leica. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and will have 120W fast charging.

OnePlus 11 concept phone

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 11 concept phone at the MWC event. The device is expected to feature LED lights on the back or “Flowing Back” (as OnePlus calls it). It may have similar specs as the OnePlus 11 5G which was launched recently.

The OnePlus announcement could be done on Sunday (February 26) or Monday (February 27).

New TCL devices

TCL has scheduled its announcement for Sunday (February 26). The Chinese company is expected to announce new smartphones and tablets. Unfortunately, no information about the products has been revealed.

Honor Magic 5 series and Honor Magic Vs

Honor has some exciting products to showcase at the MWC event this year. The company will unveil the Honor Magic 5 series and Magic Vs on Monday (February 27). The Magic 5 series will likely have Magic 5 and Magic 5 Pro, both powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Magic Vs, on the other hand, will be a foldable phone. For the uninitiated, the Magic Vs was launched earlier in China with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Realme GT 3 240W

Realme will announce the Realme GT 3 240W on Tuesday (February 28). The smartphone will likely be rebranded Realme GT Neo 5 launched earlier this year in China. It will come with 240W fast charging and an LED light on the back.

The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and have a 144Hz display.

Tecno Phantom V Fold

Tecno is all set to launch its first foldable phone on Tuesday (February 28). The Tecno Phantom V Fold will have two displays and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

ZTE tablet and Neovision AR smart glasses

ZTE has scheduled its announcement on February 28, Tuesday. The company will launch Nubia Pad 3D tablet and Neovision AR smart glasses. In addition to this, ZTE will also have more generic announcements that may not be truly smartphone-centric.

Oppo Find X6 series, Flip N2, and AR smart glasses

While Oppo is said to launch the Oppo Find X6 series in March, the brand is expected to showcase the device at MWC 2023. The Find X6 series will have the Oppo Find X6 Pro with Hasselblad cameras.

In addition to phones, Oppo might also announce some other exciting stuff such as AR smart glasses (Oppo Air Glass 2) and MariSilicon Y chipset. The recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip could also be showcased at the expo.

Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34

Just like last year, Samsung may announce some Galaxy A series phones at MWC. Rumors are all over the place for the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34.

The A54 will succeed the Galaxy A53 and will be powered by Exynos 1380 SoC. The Galaxy A34, on the other hand, will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro, Motorola ThinkPhone

The Motorola Edge 40 series has been in the leaks for a while and the brand could finally showcase it at the MWC event. The main device in the series will be the Edge 40 Pro, which will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Motorola announced the ThinkPhone recently which could also be available for display at the MWC expo.

Huawei devices

Huawei is participating in the MWC 2023 expo and we may see a couple of new devices. Unfortunately, the brand hasn’t revealed what it has up its sleeve, but expect some recently launch devices up for display.

Nokia budget phones

Apart from this, Nokia yesterday (February 25) announced some budget phones at the event (that’s ahead of the expo). The HMD Global-owned company unveiled Nokia G22, Nokia C22, and Nokia C32.