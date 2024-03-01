Windows 11 update: Microsoft has rolled out a major to Windows 11 that turns the company’s AI assistant, Copilot, a whole lot smarter. The latest update brings new plug-ins and skills to Copilot that are aimed at making it easier for users to perform everyday tasks. Apart from upgrading Copilot, Microsoft has also added a bunch of nifty tricks to Windows 11. The company has added new AI editing capabilities in Photos along with features such as Snap, Widgets and Inking.

As Windows 11’s latest update starts arriving on your PC, here’s a detailed breakdown of what you should expect.

Windows 11’s new Copilot features

Plugins

Copilot is getting support for plugins. These plugins will let users make dinner reservations, swap shopping items in grocery apps and even buy items from online retailers. Microsoft says with Copilot in Windows, users can now use plugins for easy access to some of their favorite applications. At the moment, this feature is available for OpenTable and Instacart. Over the next month, the company plans to expand the support to more platforms such as Shopify, Klarna and Kayak.

Skills

Microsoft is also adding new skills to Copilot. These skills will give users a one-stop access to PC tools and settings. Here’s a detailed list showing what you can do with the new skills:

– Turn on/off battery saver

– Show device information

– Show system information

– Show battery information

– Open storage page

– Show available Wi-Fi network

– Display IP address

– Show available storage space

– Empty recycle bin

Windows 11’s new AI-powered features

Microsoft has also announced a bunch of new AI-powered features to improve creativity and accessibility across Windows 11. Here are the details.

Generative Erase

This feature lets users select and remove unwanted objects or imperfections from their images.

Clipchamp silence removal preview

This tool removes natural silences in a video conversation. Microsoft says that the preview of silence removal in Clipchamp will become available to users today.

Voice Shortcuts

With this feature, users will be able to create custom commands to quickly accomplish what they are trying to do using just a single phrase. “From pasting text and media, pressing keyboard keys or mouse clicks, to opening folders, files, apps or URLs, Voice Shortcuts are there to help,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Multi-Display

Now users can use voice commands across connected screens, making it easier than ever to navigate between displays or move files and apps.