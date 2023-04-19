comscore
News

Infinix Y1 Plus Neo with a 15.6-inch FHD display launched at a special price of Rs 20,999

Laptops

The Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus Neo comes powered by an 11th gen intel quad-core processor and has 45W Type-C charging.

Highlights

  • Infinix brings an affordable Inbook-series laptop to India.
  • Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus Neo comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display.
  • Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus Neo is powered by an Intel 11th gen processor.
Infinix InBook Y1 Plus Neo

Infnix on Wednesday launched a new entry-level Inbook offering on the market. The Inbook Y1 Plus Neo comes has the same design footprint as the Y1 Plus. Also Read - Infinix Hot 30i Review: Premiumness on budget

However, it switches the chipset from an i3 10th gen to a Celeron 11th gen processor and gets a 45W charging instead of a 65W solution. Also Read - Infinix Hot 30i goes on sale at a launch price of Rs 8,999

Some of the other highlights of the Neo model include the FHD display, backlit keyboard, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. Also Read - Infinix Hot 30i debuts with Helio G37 and up to 16GB of RAM

Infinix Y1 Plus Neo price in India, colors, and sale date

The Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus Neo is priced under Rs 25,000. The base configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be sold at a special price of Rs 20,999, whereas, the 512GB configuration will go on sale for Rs 22,990.

Buyers will be able to grab the laptop at the said price for a limited time, that’s because this is the introductory/special price.

The laptop has three color options – Silver, Grey, and Blue. It will go up for sale on April 26 on Flipkart.

Infinix Y1 Plus Neo specifications and features

The Inbook Y1 Plus Neo comes with the standard Infinix-style design. It has a two-color theme when including the keyboard’s Black shade in the mix. It sports a 15.6-inch anti-glare display with an FHD resolution.

The screen has a brightness of 250 nits and a screen-to-body ratio of 82 percent. It has 86 percent sRGB color reproduction and boasts narrow bezels.

Powering the device is the Intel Celeron N5100 processor, which for the unversed, is a quad-core chipset based on a 10nm fabrication process. It has Intel’s UHD graphics and Ice Storm Cooling System.

It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The exact generation of the SSD is unclear.

It comes with a backlit LED keyboard that has a 5nm response time and a key depth of 1.5mm. The device packs a 40Wh battery with 45W Type-C fast charging support. It has PD 3.0 support. As for the operating system, it boots on Windows 11 OS out of the box.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2023 3:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Netflix is shutting down its DVD rental business after 25 years

WhatsApp working on animated emojis to make chats more lively

Meta to lay off 4,000 employees in third round of job cuts

How to add multiple links to your Instagram profile

Apple's Mixed Reality headset to have these software features

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform

Tech Updates/ launch

Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform
Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search
Apple BKC: What’s in store for customers at India’s first Apple store? - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple BKC: What’s in store for customers at India’s first Apple store? - Watch Video
Apple's First India Store Goes Live; CEO Tim Cook Opens Doors Of Mumbai's BKC Outlet - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple's First India Store Goes Live; CEO Tim Cook Opens Doors Of Mumbai's BKC Outlet - Watch Video