Infnix on Wednesday launched a new entry-level Inbook offering on the market. The Inbook Y1 Plus Neo comes has the same design footprint as the Y1 Plus.

However, it switches the chipset from an i3 10th gen to a Celeron 11th gen processor and gets a 45W charging instead of a 65W solution.

Some of the other highlights of the Neo model include the FHD display, backlit keyboard, and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

Infinix Y1 Plus Neo price in India, colors, and sale date

The Infinix Inbook Y1 Plus Neo is priced under Rs 25,000. The base configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be sold at a special price of Rs 20,999, whereas, the 512GB configuration will go on sale for Rs 22,990.

The Infinix #INBookY1PlusNeo with a large 15.6inch FHD Display, Biggest Battery and Fastest Type-C Charging in segment, Windows 11, a Backlit Keyboard & more is here, starting at Rs. 20,990*! 🤯 Sale begins 26th April, on @flipkart 🔥 Know more: https://t.co/xd1WPop5Sn 🔗 pic.twitter.com/72EpGrLhaq — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) April 19, 2023

Buyers will be able to grab the laptop at the said price for a limited time, that’s because this is the introductory/special price.

The laptop has three color options – Silver, Grey, and Blue. It will go up for sale on April 26 on Flipkart.

Infinix Y1 Plus Neo specifications and features

The Inbook Y1 Plus Neo comes with the standard Infinix-style design. It has a two-color theme when including the keyboard’s Black shade in the mix. It sports a 15.6-inch anti-glare display with an FHD resolution.

The screen has a brightness of 250 nits and a screen-to-body ratio of 82 percent. It has 86 percent sRGB color reproduction and boasts narrow bezels.

Powering the device is the Intel Celeron N5100 processor, which for the unversed, is a quad-core chipset based on a 10nm fabrication process. It has Intel’s UHD graphics and Ice Storm Cooling System.

It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The exact generation of the SSD is unclear.

It comes with a backlit LED keyboard that has a 5nm response time and a key depth of 1.5mm. The device packs a 40Wh battery with 45W Type-C fast charging support. It has PD 3.0 support. As for the operating system, it boots on Windows 11 OS out of the box.