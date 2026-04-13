Infinix Note 60 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and 50MP OIS main camera

Infinix has launched its new smartphone in India called the Infinix Note 60 Pro. This is the first phone in the Note 60 series. The device brings a rear Active Matrix display, a large battery, and a high refresh rate AMOLED screen. It is aimed at users who want performance, design, and long battery life in one device. Also Read: Infinix Note 60 Pro launch confirmed in India for THIS date; Gets LED Matrix back panel

Infinix Note 60 Pro Price In India

The Infinix Note 60 Pro starts at Rs 31999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 34999. Also Read: This Infinix phone borrows a lot from iPhone 17 Pro and Nothing Phone 3

The phone will be available through Flipkart and Infinix online store. It will go on sale from April 20. The company is also offering bank discounts of up to Rs 3000 on select cards. Buyers can also get EMI options for up to 12 months.

The device comes in three color options, including Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown, and Solar Orange.

Display And Design

The phone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It supports high brightness levels and smooth scrolling. The screen also has Gorilla Glass protection and a high touch sampling rate for better responsiveness.

A key highlight is the rear Active Matrix display. It uses multiple LEDs to show notifications, alerts, and other information. This makes the back panel more useful and interactive.

Processor

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It is built on a 4nm process for better power efficiency. The processor is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The phone also includes an Adreno GPU for gaming and graphics performance. It runs on Android 16 based XOS 16 software.

Camera

The Infinix Note 60 Pro has a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera. The phone supports up to 4K video recording.

It packs a 6500mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It also supports wireless charging and reverse charging. This makes it suitable for heavy users.

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Connectivity

The smartphone supports 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type C. It also includes multiple sensors like gyroscope, compass, IR blaster, and fingerprint sensor. A heart rate sensor is also added for health tracking.