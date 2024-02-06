HP Spectre x360 14, HP Spectre x360 16 India launch: HP has launched two new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered laptops in India today. The company’s new HP Spectre x360 14 and HP Spectre x360 16 laptops are powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 processors that bring AI capabilities to the device. Both these laptops also come with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to seamlessly manage AI workloads. With this, HP has become the latest OEM (original equipment maker) to launch AI-powered laptops in India. Prior to this, Acer Swift Go 14 and ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED arrived in India with the capability to manage AI-based workload.

HP Spectre x360 14, HP Spectre x360 16 India price and availability

The HP Spectre x360 14-inch starts at Rs 1,64,999 and it will be available at HP World stores, HP Online store, and at all leading retail counters starting today in Nightfall Black and Slate Blue colour variants. The HP Spectre x360 16-inch laptop, on the other hand, starts at 1,79,999 and it will be available at HP World stores, HP Online store, and at all leading retail counters starting today in a single Nightfall Black colour variant.

HP Spectre x360 16 specifications

This laptop comes with a 16-inch 2.8K touchscreen OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, 48-120Hz variable screen refresh rate, edge-to-edge glass, anti-reflection Corning Gorilla Glass cover, peak brightness 500 nits and 100 percent DCI-P3. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, that is coupled with Intel Arc graphic, 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD storage. It runs Windows 11.

It has a 9MP camera with hardware-enabled low-light adjustment for clear calls day or night. It also comes with a dedicated AI chip, which the company says delivers built-in security features including walk away lock, wake on approach, and privacy alerts to warn the users of snooping eyes. On the audio front, the HP Spectre x360 16 has quad speakers with DTS:X Ultra, HP Audio Boost and Poly Studio and on connectivity front it has Intel Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It is backed by a six-cell 83 Whr battery with support for a 100W USB Type-C charger.

Additional features include a haptic touchpad, a fingerprint sensor, a rechargeable MPP2.0 tilt pen and a full-size backlit keyboard.

HP Spectre x360 14 specifications

The HP Spectre x360 14 features similar specifications as its 16-inch sibling. The only difference is that it comes with a smaller 14-inch display and it is backed by a four-cell 68-Whr battery with support for a 65W USB Type-C charger.