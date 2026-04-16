Book LPG Cylinder in minutes via WhatsApp, SMS or Call: Check steps for HP, Indane and Bharat Gas

If you’ve ever waited on a call or tried reaching your LPG distributor during peak hours, you’ll know it’s not always smooth. That’s exactly what has changed now. Consumers using Indane Gas, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas can now book a refill in multiple ways – WhatsApp, SMS, call, apps, or websites. Also Read: How to do LPG eKYC online and avoid gas cylinder delivery problems

The idea is simple: you don’t have to depend on just one method anymore. Also Read: LPG shortage update 2026: Simple guide to manage LPG booking, delivery and tracking online

There are multiple ways to book your LPG refill

Each LPG provider now supports different booking options, so you can pick what works best for you. Also Read: 5 KG LPG cylinder new rules explained: How to get small gas cylinder without address proof easily

Indane Gas

Call/SMS: 7718955555

WhatsApp: 7588888824 (send “REFILL”)

Missed call: 8454955555

Bharat Gas

IVRS: 7715012345 / 7718012345

WhatsApp: 1800224344

HP Gas

Call: 7718955555

WhatsApp: 9222201122

Missed call: 9493602222

You can also use official apps or websites if you prefer booking digitally. This isn’t just about convenience. It’s also about saving time. Instead of waiting on IVR menus or visiting a distributor, you can just send a message or give a missed call. The booking gets registered almost instantly, and you receive confirmation on your phone.

How to book an LPG cylinder via WhatsApp

If you are planning to do it via WhatsApp, then here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Save your LPG provider’s WhatsApp number on your phone as mentioned above.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and start a chat with the saved number

Step 3: Type “REFILL” and send the message

Step 4: Follow the on-screen prompts. You may be asked to confirm your consumer number or registered mobile number.

Step 5: Confirm the booking request. Once done, you’ll receive a confirmation message with booking details

New rule you should know

Along with these updates, there’s also a change in booking rules. You now need to maintain a minimum gap of 25 days between two LPG bookings. Earlier, this was 21 days. If you try to book before that period ends, the system simply won’t accept the request.

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There’s also a stronger focus on safety now. Deliveries are verified through a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC). When your cylinder arrives, you’ll receive a code on your phone. You need to share this with the delivery agent; without it, the delivery won’t be completed. Also, make sure your eKYC is updated, or you might face issues with booking or subsidy benefits.