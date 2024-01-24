comscore
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED arrives in India: Check top features, price, availability

Asus today launched the Zenbook 14 laptop in India. This new laptop is the successor to last year's Zenbook 14 laptop. Here's what has changed.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Jan 24, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED

Story Highlights

  • Asus today launched the Zenbook 14 OLED laptop in India.
  • The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED starts at Rs 96,990 in India.
  • The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED will be up for purchase starting January 31.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED India launch: Asus today launched the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) laptop in India. The newly launched laptop is a part of the company’s Zenbook Classic series and it succeeds the Zenbook 14 that was launched in India last year. The Zenbook 14 OLED comes with a bunch of AI-powered features, which includes Intel Core Ultra processors that the company says seamlessly integrates with Intel Arc graphics to deliver high performance while maintaining energy efficiency. Furthermore, the company has also made the body of the laptop lighter. It now measures just 1.2 kg.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED India prices and availability

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED starts at Rs 96,990 in India and it goes all the way up to Rs 120,990. It will be available for sale on the e-commerce platforms, which includes Amazon and Flipkart starting January 31, 2024. Here is a detailed breakdown of model-wise pricing and availability:

Model Name Availability Starting Price
Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ552WS ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and all ASUS authorised dealers Rs 99,990
Zenbook 14 OLED

UX3405MA-PZ752WS

 ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and all ASUS authorised dealers Rs 114,990
Zenbook 14 OLED

UX3405MA-PZ762WS

 ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, all ASUS authorised dealers Rs 120,990
Zenbook 14 OLED

UX3405MA-PZ551WS

 ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and all ASUS authorised dealers Rs 99,990
Zenbook 14 OLED

UX3405MA-PZ751WS

 ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and all ASUS authorised dealers Rs 114,990
Zenbook 14 OLED

UX3405MA-QD552WS

 Amazon Rs 96,990
Zenbook 14 OLED

UX3405MA-QD752WS

 Amazon Rs 109,990

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED comes with a 14-inch 120Hz 3K OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, 550-nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3, and Display HDR. It also comes in a FHD non-touch display variant with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and a screen refresh ratio of 60Hz.

asus

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/Techlusive

It comes in two processor variants — Intel Core Ultra 7 155-H processor and Intel Core Ultra 5 125-H processor. This processor is coupled with Intel Arc graphics, Dual Neutral Compute Engine, Dedicated low-power AI Engine, Broad SW support, up to 32GB 7467 MHz LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage space.

On the camera front, it has ASUS AiSense camera with a FHD resolution 3DNR IR camera with ambient light and colour sensor. For audio, the laptop has Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system with two built-in speakers, built-in array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support. For connectivity, the Zenbook 14 OLED has dual-band Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. This laptop runs Windows 11 and it is backed by a 75Wh lithium-polymer battery with support for a 65W Type-C power adapter.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

Asus

