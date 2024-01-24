Asus Zenbook 14 OLED India launch: Asus today launched the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) laptop in India. The newly launched laptop is a part of the company’s Zenbook Classic series and it succeeds the Zenbook 14 that was launched in India last year. The Zenbook 14 OLED comes with a bunch of AI-powered features, which includes Intel Core Ultra processors that the company says seamlessly integrates with Intel Arc graphics to deliver high performance while maintaining energy efficiency. Furthermore, the company has also made the body of the laptop lighter. It now measures just 1.2 kg.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED will soon be available for purchase in India. Ahead of that, take a peek at its detailed specifications and India prices.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED India prices and availability

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED starts at Rs 96,990 in India and it goes all the way up to Rs 120,990. It will be available for sale on the e-commerce platforms, which includes Amazon and Flipkart starting January 31, 2024. Here is a detailed breakdown of model-wise pricing and availability:

Model Name Availability Starting Price Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ552WS ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and all ASUS authorised dealers Rs 99,990 Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ752WS ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and all ASUS authorised dealers Rs 114,990 Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ762WS ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, all ASUS authorised dealers Rs 120,990 Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ551WS ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and all ASUS authorised dealers Rs 99,990 Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ751WS ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and all ASUS authorised dealers Rs 114,990 Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-QD552WS Amazon Rs 96,990 Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-QD752WS Amazon Rs 109,990

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED comes with a 14-inch 120Hz 3K OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, 550-nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3, and Display HDR. It also comes in a FHD non-touch display variant with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and a screen refresh ratio of 60Hz.

It comes in two processor variants — Intel Core Ultra 7 155-H processor and Intel Core Ultra 5 125-H processor. This processor is coupled with Intel Arc graphics, Dual Neutral Compute Engine, Dedicated low-power AI Engine, Broad SW support, up to 32GB 7467 MHz LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage space.

On the camera front, it has ASUS AiSense camera with a FHD resolution 3DNR IR camera with ambient light and colour sensor. For audio, the laptop has Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system with two built-in speakers, built-in array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support. For connectivity, the Zenbook 14 OLED has dual-band Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. This laptop runs Windows 11 and it is backed by a 75Wh lithium-polymer battery with support for a 65W Type-C power adapter.