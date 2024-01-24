By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED India launch: Asus today launched the Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) laptop in India. The newly launched laptop is a part of the company’s Zenbook Classic series and it succeeds the Zenbook 14 that was launched in India last year. The Zenbook 14 OLED comes with a bunch of AI-powered features, which includes Intel Core Ultra processors that the company says seamlessly integrates with Intel Arc graphics to deliver high performance while maintaining energy efficiency. Furthermore, the company has also made the body of the laptop lighter. It now measures just 1.2 kg.
The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED will soon be available for purchase in India. Ahead of that, take a peek at its detailed specifications and India prices.
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED India prices and availability
The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED starts at Rs 96,990 in India and it goes all the way up to Rs 120,990. It will be available for sale on the e-commerce platforms, which includes Amazon and Flipkart starting January 31, 2024. Here is a detailed breakdown of model-wise pricing and availability:
|Model Name
|Availability
|Starting Price
|Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405MA-PZ552WS
|ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and all ASUS authorised dealers
|Rs 99,990
|Zenbook 14 OLED
UX3405MA-PZ752WS
|ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and all ASUS authorised dealers
|Rs 114,990
|Zenbook 14 OLED
UX3405MA-PZ762WS
|ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, all ASUS authorised dealers
|Rs 120,990
|Zenbook 14 OLED
UX3405MA-PZ551WS
|ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and all ASUS authorised dealers
|Rs 99,990
|Zenbook 14 OLED
UX3405MA-PZ751WS
|ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and all ASUS authorised dealers
|Rs 114,990
|Zenbook 14 OLED
UX3405MA-QD552WS
|Amazon
|Rs 96,990
|Zenbook 14 OLED
UX3405MA-QD752WS
|Amazon
|Rs 109,990
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED specifications
Coming to the specifications, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED comes with a 14-inch 120Hz 3K OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, 550-nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3, and Display HDR. It also comes in a FHD non-touch display variant with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and a screen refresh ratio of 60Hz.
It comes in two processor variants — Intel Core Ultra 7 155-H processor and Intel Core Ultra 5 125-H processor. This processor is coupled with Intel Arc graphics, Dual Neutral Compute Engine, Dedicated low-power AI Engine, Broad SW support, up to 32GB 7467 MHz LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage space.
On the camera front, it has ASUS AiSense camera with a FHD resolution 3DNR IR camera with ambient light and colour sensor. For audio, the laptop has Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system with two built-in speakers, built-in array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support. For connectivity, the Zenbook 14 OLED has dual-band Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. This laptop runs Windows 11 and it is backed by a 75Wh lithium-polymer battery with support for a 65W Type-C power adapter.Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.
Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo
