HP OmniPad 12 tablet launched with detachable keyboard in India: Who should buy it?

HP has launched a new Android tablet in India – the HP OmniPad 12. What’s special about it? It comes with a detachable keyboard setup, which allows the tablet to switch between tablet and laptop-style usage depending on the task. So, you can use it for the purpose of study, work, entertainment, and even as a travel buddy. Also Read: Book LPG Cylinder in minutes via WhatsApp, SMS or Call: Check steps for HP, Indane and Bharat Gas

What all does it offer? From specifications, design to price and availability – know everything about the HP OmniPad 12. Also Read: OnePlus Pad 4 India launch set for April 30: Specs and design revealed

HP OmniPad 12 specifications and features

HP OmniPad 12 display and design

The HP OmniPad 12 features a 12-inch 2K multi-touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and support for up to a 90Hz refresh rate. HP claims that it reaches up to 400 nits of brightness to make it legible under the sunlight. It weighs 600 grams, while the detachable keyboard adds another 650 grams. It is quite lightweight; however, it moves closer to a laptop with the detachable keyboard. HP is offering the tablet in a single Denim Blue colour option. Also Read: New LPG cylinder booking rules? Here's the truth and how to book via SMS, WhatsApp

HP OmniPad 12 chipset

The OmniPad 12 runs on Android and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SM6475Q processor. The chipset features a six-core CPU clocked up to 2.40GHz and is paired with Qualcomm Adreno graphics. The tablet packs an 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

HP OmniPad 12 Battery and connectivity

The tablet packs a 31Wh battery with support for 33W charging. HP claims the OmniPad 12 can deliver up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, and a microSD card slot.

HP OmniPad 12: Detachable keyboard, audio, and cameras

HP includes a detachable keyboard cover that connects using POGO pins. The setup also includes an HP Imagepad for navigation, making the tablet feel closer to a compact notebook experience.

On the multimedia side, the device features quad speakers, DTS:X Ultra support, dual microphones, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For cameras, there is a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front camera for video calls.

HP OmniPad 12 price and availability in India

The HP OmniPad 12 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 48,999. It will go on sale from June via HP’s online store, Amazon, Reliance Retail, and HP World stores.

HP OmniPad 12: Who should buy?

The HP OmniPad 12 will be a good buy for students, professionals, and those who are always on the go to complete tasks. The added “Mica Silver” soft cover keyboard with an integrated HP Imagepad is something which makes it an interesting deal at this price.

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Feature HP OmniPad 12 Display 12-inch 2K Multi-touch Display Resolution 2000 x 1200 pixels Refresh Rate Up to 90Hz Brightness Up to 400 nits Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6475Q GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB UFS Expandable Storage Up to 2TB via microSD Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 8MP Operating System Android Speakers Quad Speakers with DTS:X Ultra Battery 31Wh Battery Charging 33W Fast Charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C Audio Jack 3.5mm Headphone Jack Keyboard Detachable Keyboard with POGO Pin Weight 600g (tablet only) Colour Denim Blue Starting Price Rs 48,999 Availability HP Store, Amazon, Reliance Retail, HP World Stores

HP OmniPad 12 alternatives

However, if you are looking for alternatives within this price range, then these can be some good options: