HP has announced the launch of six new laptops at CES 2024. HP has added three new laptops to the Omen series, one to the Victus series and two new laptops to the HP Spectre series. The new Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop is offered with an OLED display, slim body, and superior-grade internals. HP has also updated its Omen Transcend 16.1 inch gaming laptop PC with the addition of up to a 4K 240Hz OLED display option as well as its Omen 16.1 inch gaming laptop PC and Victus 16.1 inch gaming laptop PC with Intel Core i7 HX processors.

READ MORE The HP Dragonfly G4 Has A Really Neat Display Trick

In addition to this, HP’s new Spectre x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC and the Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop PC come with built-in AI technology and are advanced convertible PCs for collaboration with the world’s largest haptic touchpad for a Windows-based 16-inch PC. Let’s look at the price, specifications, and availability of these laptops in more detail.

READ MORE Here Are The Top 5 Privacy Features On The HP Dragonfly G4 Laptop

HP Omen Transcend 14, HP Spectre x360 price and availability

Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop PC is expected to be available for pre-order beginning on January 8, 2024, at HP.com for a starting price of $1,499.99 (Rs 1,24,608 approximately). Omen Transcend 16 Gaming Laptop PC with up to the latest Intel processors and up to an OLED display is expected to be available on January 10, 2024, at HP.com for a starting price of $1,899.99 (Rs 1,57,838 approximately). Omen 16 Gaming Laptop PC is expected to be available on January 10, 2024, at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99 (Rs 99,687 approximately). Victus 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC is expected to be available in February at HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99 (Rs 99,687 approximately).

READ MORE HP to launch new Envy laptop under Rs 1 lakh in India

The HP Spectre x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC is available now at HP.com for a starting price of $1,499.99 (Rs 1,24,608 approximately). The HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC is available now at HP.com for a starting price of $1,599.99 (Rs 1,32,910 approximately).

HP Omen Transcend 14 specifications

Omen Transcend 14 is offered with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs. It features an IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display and a lattice-less sky-printed RGB keyboard. This device weighs 1,637g with up to 11.5 hours of battery life and a type-C PD 140W adapter. It can achieve 4x higher static pressure with an 80w thermal capability within a 12 mm base.

HP Spectre x360 specifications

HP Spectre x360 is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs. It features up to a 2.8K OLED screen along with an IMAX Enhanced. The display can adjust the refresh rate from 48 Hz to 120 Hz. It also features a 9MP camera with hardware-enabled low-light adjustment for clear calls day or night.