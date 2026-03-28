There has been a lot of talk around LPG booking rules, especially about a new 35-day waiting period. Many people assumed the rules have changed again. But that is not the case. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has clarified that no new rule has been introduced and the 35-day claim is false. Also Read: Booked LPG cylinder but still waiting? Steps to raise a complaint

Right now, the same booking gap applies. If you are in an urban area, you need to wait at least 25 days before booking the next cylinder. In rural areas, the gap remains 45 days. There has been no change beyond this.

What caused the confusion

This confusion mainly started from reports and posts on social media suggesting that booking timelines had been revised again. Some even mentioned different rules for different types of connections.

The government has clearly said that none of this is true. There is no new category or updated timeline. Officials have also asked people not to panic or rush into booking cylinders. Supply is stable, so there is no need to stock up.

LPG cylinder booking methods

The booking process has not changed. You can still book your cylinder through SMS, WhatsApp, calls, apps, or websites. The only thing you need is your registered mobile number.

How to book Bharat Gas

For Bharat Gas, you can call 7715012345 or 7718012345 from your registered number. You can also send an SMS “LPG” to the same numbers. If you want to use WhatsApp, save 1800224344 and send “Hi” or “Book” to get started.

How to book HP Gas

For HP Gas, you can call 88888 23456 or give a missed call on 94936 02222. WhatsApp booking works on 92222 01122 where you just need to send a “Hi” message. Online booking is also available through apps like Paytm, PhonePe, or the official website.

How to book Indane Gas

For Indane, you can send “REFILL” to 7718955555 or use the same number for IVRS. There is also a missed call option on 8454955555. For WhatsApp, send “REFILL” to 7588888824. You can also use the IndianOil app or website if you prefer booking online.

What to keep in mind

There is no new 35-day rule. The 25-day and 45-day gaps are still in place, depending on where you live.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

If you see messages claiming otherwise, it is better to ignore them. Booking methods have not changed, and you can continue using SMS, calls, apps, or WhatsApp like before.