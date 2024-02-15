HP has introduced its latest innovation in the Indian market, the Envy Move, a portable all-in-one (AIO) PC that can be used anywhere with a built-in handle and a rechargeable battery. The Envy Move is designed to offer flexibility and mobility to users who want to work, play, or create on a large screen without being tied to a desk or a power outlet. Here’s everything you need to about the new HP Envy Move portable PC.

HP Envy Move India price

The Envy Move is priced at Rs. 1,24,999 and is available in a Shell White colour option. It can be purchased from the HP e-store or authorized retailers across the country. HP claims that the Envy Move is the first of its kind in the Indian market and offers a unique combination of performance, portability, and versatility.

HP Envy Move specifications

The Envy Move boasts a 23.8-inch Quad-HD touch IPS display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

The device can be easily carried around with an integrated handle and has a battery life of up to four hours, according to HP. The device also comes with a wireless keyboard that can be stored at the back of the screen when not in use.

The Envy Move runs on Windows 11 and has a 5-megapixel infrared camera for video calls and facial recognition. It also has speakers tuned by Bang and Olufsen for immersive sound quality. The device has multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, and an HDMI 1.4b port.