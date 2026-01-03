Cheaper MacBook In The Works? Apple May Use iPhone Chip To Cut Costs

Apple may be working on a new MacBook that sits below the MacBook Air, aimed at users looking for something smaller, lighter, and more affordable. A recent industry report suggests the company is working on a compact MacBook with a 12.9-inch display, which may launch sometime next year. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air 2 May Get Costlier: Here’s Why Apple Could Raise Prices

If this turns out to be true, it would mark Apple’s return to smaller notebooks after quietly discontinuing the 12-inch MacBook a few years ago. That model was known for its portability but often criticised for its performance and limited appeal. Also Read: iPhone Air Price Falls Under Rs 1 Lakh Ahead Of New Year! Is This the Best Time To Buy?

A Smaller MacBook, Once Again

According to supply-chain information shared by TrendForce, the upcoming MacBook could feature a 12.9-inch screen. The laptop would be slightly smaller than the 13.6-inch MacBook Air. Slim bezels could help keep the overall size close to a regular keyboard, despite the smaller screen. Also Read: The Most Anticipated Smartphone Launches Of 2026 That We Are Excited For!

This points to Apple revisiting the idea of an ultra-portable MacBook, but with fewer trade-offs than before. Unlike the earlier 12-inch model, which relied on low-power Intel chips, this new device is expected to use Apple’s own silicon.

Powered by an iPhone Chip

One of the more interesting details in the report is the processor choice. The new MacBook is said to be powered by the A18 Pro chip, the same one used in the latest Pro iPhones. While it is not part of Apple’s M-series lineup, early estimates suggest the A18 Pro offers significantly better performance than the Intel processors used in older compact MacBooks.

Single-core performance is expected to be strong, and for lighter workloads, multi-core performance could come close to the original M1 chip. This means the laptop may be well-suited for everyday tasks like browsing, writing, media consumption, and light productivity work.

Focus on Battery Life and Quiet Use

Using an iPhone-class chip could also bring advantages in efficiency. The A18 Pro is designed to run inside a phone without active cooling, so the MacBook could prioritise silent operation and longer battery life over sustained heavy workloads. That would make it better suited for travel, casual work, and basic tasks.

Pricing and Market Position

There is no word on pricing yet, but the report suggests Apple could place this MacBook below the MacBook Air in its lineup. Using an iPhone-class chip may help Apple manage costs, especially as prices of components like memory are expected to increase.

Trending Now

Apple has not confirmed any of this officially. For now, the 12.9-inch MacBook remains a rumour, but it points to Apple exploring new ways to expand its laptop lineup without pushing prices higher.