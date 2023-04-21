Asus on Friday launched the all-new Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop in India. The laptop comes as the slimmest OLED laptop in the world and boasts features like a 2.8K resolution display, Intel 13th Gen processors, and a weight of only 1 kg. Also Read - Asus launches ExpertBook B1402, B1502 business laptops in India: Check price, specs, availability

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED India price, colors, and availability

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is priced at Rs 1,04,990 and comes in Basalt Grey and Ponder Blue color options. The laptop can be purchased via online channels like Flipkart, Amazon, and Asus e-shop. Also Read - Asus launches ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate in India: Check price, specs, availability

In the offline market, it can be purchased at Asus Exclusive stores, ROG stores, and multi-brand retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and other authorized dealers. Also Read - Apple sees worst dip in Mac sales as pandemic-driven demand slows

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED specifications

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with a thin and sleek design featuring a 13.1-inch Asus Lumina OLED display. The screen has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and a resolution of 2800 x 1800 pixels. It comes with Pantone certification and has a brightness of up to 550 nits.

The laptop has a 180-degree Ergolift hinge and a MIL-STD 910H military-grade certification. The following are its dimensions – 296 x 216 x 10.9mm. It weighs 1 kg.

It is powered by Intel Core i5-1335U and Core i7-1335U processors paired with integrated graphics. It comes with 16GB/32GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 6000Mhz. It has 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The laptop packs a 63WH battery with support for 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. It comes with additional features like Dolby Atmos support and has an ErgoSense touchpad.

As for ports, it has 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Type-C, and an audio jack. The laptop boots on Windows 11 OS out of the box.

Other than this, Asus also introduced the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED which comes with a 360-degree hinge and carries a weight of 1.5 kg. It is powered by Intel Core i5-1340P and Core i7-1360P processors paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The laptop is priced at Rs 1,09,990. Similar to the Zenbook S 13 OLED, the Flip model can be purchased online and offline channels.