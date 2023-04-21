comscore
News

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED launched as the world's slimmest OLED laptop

Laptops

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with a 13-inch OLED display and a slim and light form factor.

Highlights

  • Asus launches a new Zenbook OLED laptop with Intel's 13th Gen processors.
  • The Zenbook S 13 OLED is the world's slimmest OLED laptop.
  • The Zenbook S 13 OLED is made out of recycled materials and has MIL-STD 810H certification.
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED

Asus on Friday launched the all-new Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop in India. The laptop comes as the slimmest OLED laptop in the world and boasts features like a 2.8K resolution display, Intel 13th Gen processors, and a weight of only 1 kg. Also Read - Asus launches ExpertBook B1402, B1502 business laptops in India: Check price, specs, availability

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED India price, colors, and availability

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is priced at Rs 1,04,990 and comes in Basalt Grey and Ponder Blue color options. The laptop can be purchased via online channels like Flipkart, Amazon, and Asus e-shop. Also Read - Asus launches ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate in India: Check price, specs, availability

In the offline market, it can be purchased at Asus Exclusive stores, ROG stores, and multi-brand retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and other authorized dealers. Also Read - Apple sees worst dip in Mac sales as pandemic-driven demand slows

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED specifications

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with a thin and sleek design featuring a 13.1-inch Asus Lumina OLED display. The screen has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and a resolution of 2800 x 1800 pixels. It comes with Pantone certification and has a brightness of up to 550 nits.

The laptop has a 180-degree Ergolift hinge and a MIL-STD 910H military-grade certification. The following are its dimensions – 296 x 216 x 10.9mm. It weighs 1 kg.

It is powered by Intel Core i5-1335U and Core i7-1335U processors paired with integrated graphics. It comes with 16GB/32GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 6000Mhz. It has 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The laptop packs a 63WH battery with support for 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. It comes with additional features like Dolby Atmos support and has an ErgoSense touchpad.

As for ports, it has 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Type-C, and an audio jack. The laptop boots on Windows 11 OS out of the box.

Other than this, Asus also introduced the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED which comes with a 360-degree hinge and carries a weight of 1.5 kg. It is powered by Intel Core i5-1340P and Core i7-1360P processors paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The laptop is priced at Rs 1,09,990. Similar to the Zenbook S 13 OLED, the Flip model can be purchased online and offline channels.

  • Published Date: April 21, 2023 4:47 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Acer Expands its Predator, Vero and Swift series; announces six new laptops

Apple's new feature to help users fix billing issues without leaving app

New State Mobile April update brings new 'Ace League' mode

Twitter legacy verification gone for most

ChatGPT-related scams on the rise, fake AI chatbot apps surge

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video
Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India

Tech Updates/Launch

Watch Video: Apple Saket, Second Official Store in India
Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook Inaugurates India's Second Apple Store In Delhi - Watch Video