As the air quality in Delhi-NCR reached dangerous levels, the central panel enforced Stage 4 of GRAP, an emergency action plan to curb pollution. This led to the issuance of over 9,000 challans to the vehicles that violated the pollution rules. Many vehicles were seized and fined, while the region faced a serious threat from the worsening air quality. If you have received a traffic e-challan, you may be wondering how to pay it online. There are different ways to do so, depending on your state or city. In this article, we will explain the various methods to pay your traffic e-challan online and avoid any penalties.

A step-by-step guide on how to pay vehicle challan online

One method is to use the E-Challan website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which works for all states and cities in India. To use this website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/index/ and click on Check Challan Status.

Step 2: Enter your challan number, vehicle number, or driving license number to find your e-challan.

Step 3: If your e-challan is valid, you will see the details and the option to pay online.

Step 4: Click on Pay Now and you will be redirected to your state website to complete the payment.

Step 5: You can use your credit/ debit card or Internet banking to pay your e-challan.

Step 6: You can also verify your previous payments on the same website.

Another method is to use Paytm, which supports e-challan payments for Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Faridabad, Maharashtra, and Telangana. To use Paytm, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the E-Challan payment page on Paytm app or website.

Step 2: Select your e-challan authority from the list.

Step 3: Enter your challan number, vehicle number, or driving license number to find your e-challan.

Step 4: If your e-challan is valid, you will see the details and the option to pay online.

Step 5: Complete the payment using your Paytm wallet or other payment methods.

If your e-challan payment option is not available on either of the above websites, you can search for your state or city e-challan payment website. For example, here are the links for some of the most populous states in India – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamilnadu, and Rajasthan. The process is similar to the above methods, where you have to enter your e-challan details and pay online.