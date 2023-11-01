Paytm has introduced a new feature called ‘Guaranteed Seat Assistance’ for train ticket reservations. This feature ensures that users secure a confirmed seat when they book a train ticket. It provides users with a variety of train choices, enabling them to book a confirmed ticket on their chosen train(s). The feature of Guaranteed Seat Assistance will provide peace of mind to travellers, particularly during high-demand festive seasons like Diwali, by eliminating concerns about ticket unavailability or extensive waitlists.

This feature enhances user convenience by suggesting alternative train booking options from a variety of nearby departure stations, thereby significantly increasing the likelihood of securing a confirmed ticket. If you find this feature interesting and want to use it to book a ticket, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use Paytm Guaranteed Seat Assistance.

A step-by-step guide on how to use Paytm Guaranteed Seat Assistance

Step 1: Initiate a search for trains heading to your intended destination.

Step 2: If the selected train ticket is waitlisted, you’ll notice an ‘Alternative Station’ option for booking your train ticket.

Step 3: This feature allows you to view ticket availability from nearby alternative stations.

Step 4: From here, you can proceed to book your tickets from your preferred boarding station to your travel destination.

