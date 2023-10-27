Threads on Thursday received two new abilities. The first one is the ability to create polls and receive responses on them. The other feature is one of the most-requested ones. It lets users post GIFs on the platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Threads to reveal this feature, where he shared a GIF letting users know how he feels about the rollout.

Both features are being rolled out to the mobile app and the web platform. However, while writing this story, we didn’t see them on the web app, which means the features should arrive anytime from now. On the mobile app, both features are available once updated to the latest version.

Unlike previously, when users had to use GIFs with a third-party app like a keyboard. Now, there’s an option that takes users to the GIPHY library. From there, users can search for their favorite GIF and post it in comments or directly as a new post on Threads.

For Polls, the steps are similar. Let’s see a step-by-step guide on how you can use GIFs and Polls in the Threads app.

How to post a GIF on Threads

Step 1: After updating to the latest version of Threads, open the app.

Step 2: Tap on the post button, which is located at the bottom.

Step 3: Now, select the GIF option.

Step 4: Once you tap on GIF, it will open up the GIPHY library. Select a GIF.

Step 5: Lastly, post it on Threads.

How to create a Poll on Threads

Step 1: Open the Threads app after updating.

Step 2: Tap on the post button at the bottom.

Step 3: Tap on the Polls icon, which is the last in the list of options you see while posting.

Step 4: Now, you can add a title and make poll options. Do note that you can make four poll options.

Step 5: Lastly, tap on post to publish the poll.

The poll will be there for 24 hours and then end. After 24 hours, you can see the results.

In related news, Instagram received the GIfs feature only this year. Several users demanded support for GIFs, but the feature didn’t arrive for a while. After a while, users started to notice GIFs in the comment section. Around this time, the feature was in testing.

Now, Meta’s top four apps have GIF support, these apps include Instagram, Threads, FaceBook, and WhatsApp. There’s also support for polls on these platforms.