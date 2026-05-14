X’s new History feature remembers everything you watched and liked

X (formerly Twitter) has launched a new feature called ‘History’. The feature will allow users to experience a single place that will help them to revisit their old content they previously interacted with. With this update, X is combining bookmarks, watched videos, opened articles, and like posts into one unified section. Also Read: Elon Musk Twitter controversy: The real reason behind Why he is paying $1.5 million

The newly launched ‘History’ feature is currently rolling out to iOS users first. It will replace the older bookmarks-only area inside the app. The History feature is launched with an aim to make it easier for users to return to posts, articles, and videos they may have seen earlier but could not find later. Also Read: After XChat, Elon Musk plans X Money for payments and banking: What you need to know

The feature solves a major problem on X

One of the biggest challenges on X platform has always been the speed at which content disappears from timeline. At the time of breaking news, or fast moving conversations, or viral discussions, the important posts often get buried within minutes or lost on the timeline. This is the main reason, people often get indulges in the doomscrooling on the platform to find that one interesting post they saw. Also Read: X introduces automatic post translation: How it helps users read posts in their preferred language

X introduced the new History tab to solve that issue by acting like a personal activity archive. So, rather than scrolling endlessly though timelines, you can now revisit previously viewed posts or content from one organized location. This way you don’t have to manually save every important post on X.

This not only makes the platform less temporary, but also gives users better control over the content they consume daily.

History combines both saved and tracked activity

One of the essential parts of this feature is that it can combine both international and automatic activity tracking on the platform.

Bookmarks and likes are actions that work very differently and users manually perform them to save the content they are interested in or care about. Nevertheless, the Videos and Articles section are different from bookmarks. X automatically tracks videos users watch and articles they open inside the app.

This helps the platform to create more behavior-focused system that records how users interact with content. It does not only rely on visible social actions like likes or reposts.

If carefully noticed, then this feature is somewhat similar to watch-history systems, already used by platforms like YouTube and streaming apps. These apps help users to easily revisit their consumed content later.

How the new History tab works

With the new update, the old Bookmark’s button in X’s side menu will be now changed into a new History section. Users can now see four separate tabs inside History tab. These include:

Bookmarks

Likes

Videos

Articles

This feature will make it easier for users to quickly jump back into unfinished articles, important posts, previously watched clips. Now, they don’t need to remember exactly where they appeared.

Safety and Personalization

Another important aspect of this feature is at what length X is gaining deeper insight into what users spend time consuming and watching. It creates a heavy amount of behavioral data for its system. At one point this seems breaching privacy, however, it can also improve platform’s recommendation system. In addition, the tech giant can also better understand user interests and potentially surface more relevant discussions, videos, and articles.

At the same time, X says the History section remains private and can only be viewed by the account owner.

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iOS rollout starts first

Currently, the History feature is rolling out gradually to iOS users. However, its wider availability on other platforms is expected later after initial testing and feedback.