Google Photos is a cloud storage service from Google, which allows users to store photos on the cloud and access them from any device from anywhere through an internet connection. For general users, Google gives 15GB of free cloud storage that is shared by the other Google services too like Gmail and Google Drive. Also Read - YouTube will shut down YouTube Stories next month: Check Stories' alternatives

Many times, free cloud storage users face the issue of storage run out, which hampers the functioning of other Google services. One simplest and easiest solution is to buy extra storage on the cloud and continue using different services but if you are not someone who regularly stores photos in the cloud or if you have access to free storage from other cloud service providers such as Microsoft and Amazon, then you can download all your photos and transfer them to other cloud storage. Also Read - Rogue screen recorder app found spying on Android users: How to safeguard yourself

If you are struggling with space constraints and don’t want to buy storage in Google Photos, then you can use this step-by-step guide to download all your photos from Google Photos. Also Read - Ex-Google CEO says AI represents existential risk that could kill humans

How to download all photos from Google Photos

Step 1: Go to your Google Account and click on Data and privacy and scroll down to Download or delete your data.

Step 2: Click on Download your data.

Step 3: Under CREATE A NEW EXPORT go to Select data to include.

Step 4: Click Deselect all and scroll down to Google Photos and select the checkbox.

Step 5: Scroll down and click on Next step.

Step 6: Under Choose file type, frequency and destination go to Destination and from Transfer to dropdown choose your desired destination from Send download link via email, Add to Google Drive, Add to Dropbox, Add to OneDrive, or Add to Box.

Step 7: Scroll down to frequency and choose Export once if you want to download your photos only once. You can also Export every 2 months for 1 year if want Google to automatically send you photos every two months.

Step 8: Scroll down to File type and size and choose between .zip and .tgz.

Step 9: Scroll down to File size and choose the largest possible file size to avoid receiving your photos in multiple files.

Step 10: Click on Create export and the process is complete.

It is worth noting that Google can take hours or days to complete your export and it will notify you through an email once the export is ready. If you have selected recurring export, Google will create your download file every two months and notify you through email.

In addition to this, you can also cancel your export by clicking on the Cancel export button.