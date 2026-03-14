Xiaomi 17T leak reveals expected India price and key specifications: Check here

Xiaomi could soon bring another phone to its current lineup in India with the Xiaomi 17T. The company recently launched the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra here, and new leaks now indicate that the 17T might also arrive in the coming months. While Xiaomi has not confirmed the phone yet, new reports have revealed possible pricing and some early hardware details. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 series early bird sale begins in India: Save up to Rs 29,999, here's how

Xiaomi 17T India launch timeline and price leaked

Earlier leaks from tipster Abhishek Yadav had suggested that the Xiaomi 17T could launch in India around late April or sometime in May. More recently, tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) shared fresh details about the phone’s possible launch window and pricing. Also Read: Xiaomi may launch smart air conditioners, refrigerators in India soon

According to Roy, the Xiaomi 17T may arrive in India within the next two to three months and could be priced at roughly Rs 55,000. The figure is believed to include launch offers that Xiaomi typically provides during the early sales period. If accurate, the phone would sit between Xiaomi’s premium flagship models and the upper mid-range segment. Also Read: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro models

Reports suggest Xiaomi may introduce both the Xiaomi 17T and a higher-end Xiaomi 17T Pro globally. However, there is a possibility that only the standard Xiaomi 17T will be launched in India. Xiaomi will likely skip the Pro variant for the country.

Both models are expected to feature Leica-tuned camera systems. The phones are tipped to include a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The exact sensors could differ between the two versions, and the Pro model is also said to include a periscope telephoto camera.

Xiaomi 17T series specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi 17T is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. The device is also said to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. If this turns out to be accurate, the phone could offer good battery backup along with fast charging in this price range.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro, on the other hand, is rumoured to use the Dimensity 9500 processor. Some reports also claim that the Pro version may be based on the upcoming Redmi K90 Ultra, which is expected to launch in China first.

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The Redmi K90 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, along with a larger battery and faster charging support. Whether these specifications make their way to the Xiaomi 17T Pro globally remains to be seen.