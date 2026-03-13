Tinder adds AI safety tools, Astrology Mode, and Video Speed Dating

The dating app Tinder is preparing a series of updates that will add new discovery modes, AI-based safety features, and some changes to how profiles work. The company shared details about these features during its “Tinder Sparks 2026” product event, where it outlined what users can expect from the app in the coming months. Also Read: Why Meta took down 11 million Facebook and Instagram accounts

AI safety tools get an upgrade

One of the bigger changes involves improvements to Tinder’s safety features using large language models (LLMs). The company says its existing tools, “Are You Sure?” and “Does This Bother You?”, are being updated to better detect harmful or inappropriate messages. Also Read: Elon Musk’s X Money payments feature to begin early access in April

The “Does This Bother You?” feature will soon be able to automatically blur messages that appear disrespectful or offensive. Users can then decide whether they want to view the message or ignore it. Meanwhile, the upgraded “Are You Sure?” tool is designed to warn users if they are about to send something that may violate community guidelines. Also Read: Social media bans for children are spreading globally: Here’s where

Tinder is also expanding its Face Check system globally. This feature uses video liveness detection to confirm that the person creating an account is real.

Astrology Mode and Music Mode arrive

Tinder is also introducing new ways for users to discover matches. One of them is Astrology Mode. With this feature, users can add their birth details to reveal their sun, moon, and rising signs. The feature will let users browse potential matches based on astrological compatibility.

Tinder is also introducing a new Music Mode. With this, users can link their Spotify accounts and add songs to their profiles so others can see their music preferences.

Video Speed Dating and real-world events

Tinder is also testing a feature called Video Speed Dating. According to the company, users will be able to join scheduled sessions where they have short three-minute video conversations with potential matches. If both people want to continue the conversation, they can extend the session.

The company is also adding an Events section inside the app. This feature will help users find nearby activities or gatherings where they can meet people in person instead of only chatting online.

Profile and app changes

Alongside these, Tinder is also updating some of its profile tools. The app is looking to expand features like Photo Enhance and Camera Roll Scan. These AI-based tools will help users select better profile photos and provide insights based on the images they upload.

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The app interface will also receive some visual changes. Profile photos will appear in a full-screen format, and the overall profile layout is being redesigned to make browsing simpler. According to the company, these changes will roll out gradually in different regions over time.