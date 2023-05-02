Google Photos is one of the most popular and easy-to-use photo-sharing and storage services. Google currently offers 15GB of free cloud storage for Google Photos to non-Pixel users, which is shared by other Google apps like Gmail and Google Drive. Also Read - 'Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton quits Google to warn the world about the dangers of AI

Once allowed, Google Photos uploads photos and videos directly from the smartphone's gallery to the cloud, which can be accessed from anywhere through the internet.

Further, the app uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help people find their photos easily. When a photo is uploaded on Google Photos, it scans the image and adds relevant tags to it. So, if a photo is of flowers with sunset in the background it will add tags such as sunset and flower etc. to the photo. By typing these tags in the search bar on the app, a user can easily access his photos.

To further simplify the search, Google is now experimenting with a more powerful search tool on Google Photos which will be support complex queries, as per a report by 9to5Google. Recently, some users have encountered a blue prompt on Google Photos web which says, “Try a more powerful search.”

The new search tool empowers a user to attach a qualifier to a place or object. Google explains how you can search for phrases like “Colourful Sunset” and “Peaceful Garden” etc. This feature can be equated with natural language queries that Google Assistant can answer.

In addition to this, if a user has tagged people in the photos, they can even search for photos by adding their names to the queries such as “Anand at India Gate.”

This new feature on Google Photos is currently available on the web version only and it is yet to be rolled out for Android.

A Google spokesperson told 9to5Google, “The company always experimenting with new ways to help people find and relive their photos and videos. This experiment allows people to search for more complex queries to help them find the photos and videos they’re looking for more easily.”

