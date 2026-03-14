Galaxy Z Flip 8 leak suggests Samsung may skip battery upgrade

Samsung’s next clamshell foldable may not bring a battery upgrade. A new leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 could keep the same battery capacity as its predecessor. If the report is accurate, this would be the first time in recent years that Samsung has not increased the battery size in its Flip lineup. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G may launch at THIS price in India with 6000mAh battery

Battery capacity tipped to stay the same

According to a report from GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 may ship with the same typical battery capacity as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. The leak suggests the phone will continue to use a dual-cell battery setup, which is common in Samsung’s foldable designs. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 series OFFICIALLY go on sale in India with these special colours

The two cells are said to have capacities of 1,150mAh and 3,024mAh. Combined, they offer a rated capacity of 4,174mAh. As with previous models, Samsung is expected to advertise the phone with a typical battery capacity of 4,300mAh. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: DxOMark reveals the real camera champion

This would mean the Flip 8 keeps the same battery size as the Flip 7, rather than introducing a larger unit.

Split battery design expected to continue

Like earlier Galaxy Z Flip devices, the upcoming model is likely to use a split battery design. Foldable phones often rely on two separate battery cells so that components can be distributed across both halves of the folding body.

Even though the overall capacity appears unchanged, the report notes that the internal battery configuration may be slightly different compared to last year’s model. This could be related to internal design adjustments within the folding chassis.

Efficiency improvements may still help

A similar battery capacity does not always translate to the same battery life. Earlier leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be powered by Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 chipset, which is expected to be built on a 2nm process.

A more efficient processor could still make a difference to battery life. If the new chip uses less power, the phone may last longer even if the battery capacity remains the same.

Software optimisation may also help improve overall battery management.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 launch timeline (expected)

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its usual summer launch event. The company generally unveils its new foldable phones around this time, and the Flip 8 is likely to arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 price (expected)

Some reports suggest the phone could be priced close to the previous model. In Europe, the starting price is said to be around EUR 1,199 for the 256GB variant.