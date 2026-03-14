Elon Musk’s X could change blue check rules in Europe after massive Rs 1,267 crore penalty

Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter) may soon make changes to its verification system in Europe after regulators imposed a heavy fine. The move comes after the European Commission penalised the company under the Digital Services Act, citing concerns around how verification badges are currently issued. Also Read: Tinder adds AI safety tools, Astrology Mode, and Video Speed Dating

According to a report by Bloomberg, the platform has already submitted proposed changes related to the blue checkmark system, which is used to verify accounts. Also Read: Why Meta took down 11 million Facebook and Instagram accounts

Why X was fined

The European Commission fined X €120 million (around Rs 1,267 crore) in December 2025, saying the current verification system could mislead users. Under the existing model, users can obtain the blue check badge through a paid subscription. Also Read: Elon Musk’s X Money payments feature to begin early access in April

Earlier, the blue checkmark was given mainly to public figures such as journalists, celebrities, and government officials who were more likely to face impersonation. However, things changed after Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022. The platform later introduced paid verification, allowing users to get the blue check badge through a subscription.

EU regulators argued that this shift could create confusion, as users may assume that verified accounts are trustworthy or officially recognised.

Changes proposed by X

As per Bloomberg, the company has now proposed modifications to the way verification works in the European Union. Details of the proposed changes have not been made public yet.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Régnier said the regulator is reviewing the remedies submitted by X and will assess whether they meet the requirements under the Digital Services Act.

The company had been asked to present a solution for the verification issue by March 12. If regulators are not satisfied with the proposed changes, the company could face further penalties.

Other issues flagged by regulators

The verification system was not the only concern raised by EU regulators. Authorities also said the platform lacks transparency in its advertising system. They also pointed out that independent researchers do not have proper access to certain public data on the platform.

The issue has also led to a wider debate between the European Union and US officials over how social media platforms should be regulated. According to reports, officials in the US criticised the EU’s decision, describing the regulatory action as an attempt to control online speech.

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For now, X has appealed the fine but still needs to either pay the amount or provide a financial guarantee while the case moves forward.