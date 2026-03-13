Google Play gets PC games section, trials for paid titles, and more

Google has announced a few new features for the Play Store, with most of the changes focused on gaming and how people access games across mobile and PC. The changes include a new PC section in the Play Store, game trials for paid titles, and a new “buy once, play anywhere” option. The updates were outlined in posts shared by Google with developers and at the GDC Festival of Gaming. Also Read: Gmail Tricks That Can Save You Time Every Day

One purchase for mobile and PC versions

One of the bigger changes is a new pricing option that lets developers sell both the mobile and PC versions of a game under a single purchase. Google is calling this feature “buy once, play anywhere.” Also Read: Google Maps gets Gemini AI feature that lets you ask questions

According to Google, developers can choose to enable this option for their titles. Once enabled, users who purchase a game on the Play Store will get access to both the mobile and PC versions through Google Play Games. Titles such as Brotato: Premium are among the first expected to support the feature, as mentioned in Google’s developer update.

New PC section in the Play Store

Google is also adding a dedicated PC section in the Games tab of the Play Store. This area will highlight games that are designed or optimised for Windows PCs through Google Play Games.

The section will make it easier for players to find PC-compatible titles and browse them separately from mobile games. Users will also be able to add games to their wishlist and receive notifications when they go on sale. According to Google, the idea is to make the Play Store more useful for players who switch between mobile and PC gaming.

Game Trials for paid titles

Game Trials will allow users to try certain paid games for a limited time before deciding whether to purchase them.

Developers will be able to set how long the trial runs or choose a specific point in the game where the trial ends. If a player chooses to purchase the game afterwards, their progress will carry over and they can continue from where they stopped. Google says Game Trials will first appear in a small set of paid mobile games and will later expand to Google Play Games on PC.

Community Posts and AI tools

Google is also introducing Community Posts inside the Play Store. This will allow players to ask questions, share tips, and discuss games directly on the game’s page.

Currently, the feature is available in English for a small number of popular games, and Google says support will expand to more titles and languages over time.

In addition, Google’s AI-powered Play Games Sidekick overlay is being introduced to select paid games. The overlay uses Google’s Gemini technology to provide tips and information during gameplay.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

According to Google’s announcement, these features will roll out gradually over the coming months.