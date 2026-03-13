Xiaomi may launch smart air conditioners, refrigerators in India soon

Xiaomi may soon expand its home electronics lineup in India. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the company is preparing to bring larger appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators to the Indian market. The information was reported by Smartprix, citing Brar. While Xiaomi has not confirmed any plans yet, the brand could introduce a wider product ecosystem in India. Also Read: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

Xiaomi’s current home electronics portfolio

Currently, Xiaomi sells robot vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and security cameras in the smart home space in the country. Earlier, the company also offered devices such as air fryers and smart water purifiers in limited quantities. Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 8 debuts in India with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Specs, price and availability

Compared to its global catalogue, Xiaomi’s product range in India has remained relatively small. In markets like China and parts of Europe, the company already sells a wide range of home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. Reports suggest the company now wants to bring more of those products to India.

ACs and refrigerators expected

As per the report, Xiaomi could introduce smart air conditioners and refrigerators as part of its upcoming expansion. These products are already available in some of the company’s global markets, but the Indian versions are expected to be adapted for local conditions.

According to Smartprix, citing Brar, Xiaomi has been testing some of these appliances in India to make sure they can handle common issues such as voltage fluctuations and varying weather conditions. The company is also said to be working on obtaining the necessary local certifications before launching them commercially.

Ecosystem strategy behind the move

Globally, Xiaomi promotes its “Human x Car x Home” ecosystem strategy, where different products connect through a shared platform. In India, this approach has mostly been limited to smartphones and televisions so far.

If the company brings appliances like ACs and refrigerators, it would allow Xiaomi to extend that ecosystem further into Indian homes. Devices could potentially connect with Xiaomi’s apps and smart home platform.

Possible launch timeline

As per the report, Xiaomi may launch these new appliances in the second half of 2026. The timing could align with the festive season, which is usually a busy period for consumer electronics sales in India.