Google announced a new emoji wallpaper feature at Google I/O 2023, which allows users to set custom emoji wallpapers on Google Pixel phones. It was released as a part of the June 2023 feature drop, alongside the ability to make cinematic wallpapers and take hands-free photos.

It is a fun and creative way for users to personalise their home and lock screen with their favourite emojis. Users can mix and match different emoji, patterns and colours to create unique and animated wallpapers. The feature is available on Pixel 6 phones and later running Android 13.

If you find this feature interesting and want to create and set an emoji wallpaper for your Google Pixel, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

A step-by-step guide on how to create and set an emoji wallpaper on Google Pixel

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Pixel phone and tap Wallpaper and style.

This will take you to the wallpaper settings where you can change the look and feel of your phone.

Step 2: Tap Change wallpaper. It will show you various categories of wallpapers. Scroll down until you see Emoji workshop, which is the new feature that lets you create emoji wallpapers.

Step 3: You will see a default emoji wallpaper with a smiley face, a heart and a star. You can either keep this wallpaper as it is, or tap Edit emoji to customise it. You can also tap Randomize, which will generate a random combination of emoji, pattern and colour for you.

Step 4: If you tap Edit emoji, you will see a box where you can type or delete emoji. You can use the backspace icon to remove emoji in the box or tap Clear all if you want to start from scratch.

You can select new emoji from the keyboard to add them to the box. To change the order they appear within your pattern, delete and retype where you want them within the box.

Step 5: Once you have selected your emoji, you can choose a pattern and a colour for your wallpaper. Swipe left or right on the tabs below the box to switch between Pattern and Colour.

You can also swipe left or right on the preview screen to see how your wallpaper will look on your home and lock screen.

Step 6: When you are good to go, tap Set wallpaper at the bottom of the screen. You will see two options: Home screen and Home screen & lock screen. Choose the option that suits your preference, and then tap Apply.

Your emoji wallpaper will be applied to your phone.