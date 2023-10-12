Oppo Find N3 Flip India launch: Oppo first announced its next generation foldable-display smartphone dubbed as the Oppo Find N3 Flip. The newly launched Find N3 Flip is the successor to the Oppo Find N2 Flip that arrived in India earlier this year and it was launched in China in August this year. In India, the Oppo Find N3 Flip competes with older flip-style foldable phones, which includes the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Tecno Phantom V Flip, and the Motorola Razr 40 to name a new few. Before the phone goes on sale in India, here is everything you need to know about it.

Oppo Find N3 Flip India price and availability

The Oppo Find N3 Flip comes in India in two colour variants — Cream Gold and Sleek Black. It is priced at Rs 94,999 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It will go on sale in India via Flipkart starting 6PM on October 22.

As a part of the launch offer, Oppo is giving a host of discounts and offers to the interested buyers. The company is giving a cashback of up to Rs 12,000 and a no-cost-EMI of up to 24 months on the purchases made using SBI card, ICICI Bank card, Kotak Mahindra cards, OneCard, Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, HDFC Bank card and IDFC First Bank cards. The company is also giving an Oppo upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000, all of which will reduce the effective price of the device to Rs 74,999.

Oppo Find N3 Flip India specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Oppo Find N3 Flip similar aesthetics as compared to the Oppo Find N2 Flip (REVIEW) barring one major change, that is, the rear camera setup. Oppo has completely overhauled the camera setup in its third-gen flip phone bringing a triple camera setup along with Hasselblad’s camera technology to the mix. The phone sports a 50MP primary camera rear camera with the Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with the Sony IMX581 sensor and a 32MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX709 sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP camera with the Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor.

Beyond the camera, the Oppo Find N3 Flip sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO primary display with a screen resolution of 2520 × 1080 pixel, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, a peak brightness of 1600nits with support for HDR10+. On the front, it has a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 720 x 382 pixels and a peak brightness of 900 nits. This cover display supports more than 40 apps in India.

The Find N3 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 system-on-chip with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage space. It runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13.2 and it is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. On the audio front, the phone has dual speakers and Dolby Atmos and on the connectivity front, it has eSIM support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, and Wi-Fi 7.