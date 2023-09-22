Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G India launch: Tecno introduced a new foldable phone in India today. The company had introduced notebook style Phantom V Flip 5G in India in April 2023 at a price of Rs 77,777. Now, nearly six months later, the company has introduced its first flip-style smartphone, that is, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G in India today. The newly launched Phantom V Flip 5G is the cheapest clamshell-style foldable phone in India so far and it competes with the likes of the Oppo Find N Flip 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to name a few.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G India price and availability

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G has been launched in India at an early bird price of Rs 49,999. It will be available in India starting 12PM on October 1 via Amazon India. It will be available in Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn colour variants.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G specifications and features

As far as the features are concerned, measures 88.77 x 74.05 x 14.95mm when folded and 171.72 x 74.05 x 6.95mm when unfolded. It comes with ‘The Planet’ design with the ‘Asteroid Belt-Shaped’ camera module. Tecno has also announced a new fragrance protected leather case for the Phantom V Flip 5G. Tecno says that the case incorporates fragrant microcapsules into the leather production process with scent being slowly released by pressure, friction heating, or natural diffusion. “The scent can last for over a year under normal usage conditions, and it will be available in Rose, Sea Shore, and Cologne colour variants.

Coming to the specifications, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G comes with a 6.9-inch full HD+ flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz of screen refresh rate, 360Hz of touch sampling rate, with 1000 nits of peak brightness. On the outside, it sports a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED Always-On-Display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with Arm Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB storage. It ships with Android 13-based HiOS 13.5. Tecno promises to provide two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

On the camera front, the phone has a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP wide-angle sensor. On the front, it has 32MP selfie camera. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and it has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity.