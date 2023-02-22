Nothing Phone (1), one of the popular phones launched last year, is now receiving a new software update that brings the latest Android 13 version and several new features. Called the Nothing OS 1.5 update, the new software version is available for all Nothing Phone (1) users worldwide, days after the beta trial. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving stable Android 13 update

Since Nothing OS 1.5 brings Android 13 software, you will find features such as Material You custom themes, improved notifications, a new media control interface, new volume controls, and the ability to turn on live captions on the Nothing Phone (1) after updating.

Nothing has also added some custom changes to the software update. There are new Glyph packs, essentially a combination of light effects and sounds for the phone's transparent back that illuminates. There is a new weather app, an improved camera app interface, new lock screen shortcuts, an enhanced SIM chooser, and a new QR code scanner shortcut in the quick settings menu.

Since Android 13 offers tighter security and better privacy, users of Nothing Phone (1) after the update will be able to choose which images they want to share with each app, group the types of media they want to share, receive alerts when an app accesses the clipboard, clear the clipboard after a period of time, and access a new Personal Safety app. The system performance has also been enhanced by increasing the background memory, fixing general bugs, and introducing a new self-repair feature that keeps the phone running like “it’s new.”

How to update Nothing Phone (1)

On your Phone (1), go to Settings and navigate to the part that says Software update inside the General section. The Nothing OS 1.5 update should automatically show up on the screen with the option to “Download and install”. Tap the button to begin the download process, but make sure you have enough battery and your data is backed up safely. You could use either mobile data or Wi-Fi for downloading the update.