How to block call from unknown number on iPhone, Android smartphone

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can block calls from any unknown number on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

  • You can block any unknown number on your Android smartphone.
  • Some steps may vary for Android devices based on the company.
  • You can also block unknown callers on your iPhone.
Image: Pixabay

In today’s connected world, your phone number is an essential part of your digital identity. From your government IDs to your online subscriptions to the services that you subscribe to offline, your phone is your single point of contact for everyone. Unfortunately, this also means that your contact details are with a lot of companies that are spamming you with calls offering products and services that you don’t want. While there may not be a way to stop this spread of information, there is an easy way that will save you from the trouble of answering (or not answering) calls from unknown numbers. Also Read - Samsung announces new offers on Smart TVs, ACs and more: Check latest deals here

Both Android and iOS ecosystems have features that enable users to block all calls from unknown numbers. Here’s what you need to do: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 sale goes live today: Check price, offers, and specs

How to block calls from unknown numbers on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
Step 2: Go to the Phone settings.
Step 3: Scroll down and the tap Silence Unknown Callers option.
Step 4: Toggle the Silence Unknown Callers button on. Also Read - iPhone 14 Plus sales reportedly worse than Apple's expectations

On turning on this feature, all calls from unknown numbers will be silenced, sent to voicemail and displayed in the Recents list. However, incoming calls from your contacts, recent outgoing calls and Siri suggestions will continue to ring.

How to block calls from unknown numbers on your Android phone

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your Android smartphone.
Step 2: Tap the More option.
Step 3: Now, tap Settings and tap the Blocked numbers option.
Step 4: Next, turn on the Unknown option.

On turning this feature on, the Phone app on your smartphone will block calls from private or unidentified numbers. However, you will continue to receive calls from phone numbers that are not stored in your contacts.

That steps, these steps can differ slightly based on the device that you are using. For instance, if you are using a Samsung smartphone you may have to follow a step or two differently compared to if you are using a Realme smartphone. So, here is an additional guide to help you navigate various user interfaces easily.

How to block unknown callers on a Samsung smartphone

Step 1: Open your Samsung smartphone and then open the Phone app.
Step 2: Tap on More Options or the three dots at the top right corner of the screen.
Step 3: Now tap the Settings option.
Step 4: Next, Tap the Block numbers option.
Step 5: Now enable Block unknown/private numbers option by toggling the button on.

How to block unknown callers on a Realme smartphone

Step 1: Open your Realme smartphone and then go to the Settings app.
Step 2: Tap the Privacy option and then tap the Harassment & Fraud Prevention option.
Step 3: Now tap the Block & Filter option and then tap the Block Calls option.
Step 4: Tap Block Calls from Unknown numbers.
Step 5: Now set the blocking conditions, such as the days and the time duration for which you want to block a number. You can also set your phone to ring if you get repeated calls from a number at a time.

How to block unknown callers on a Xiaomi smartphone
Step 1: Open the Phone app on your Xiaomi smartphone.
Step 2: Tap the three-dot button on the top.
Step 3: Now select Settings option from the menu.
Step 4: Next, tap Block all calls from unidentified callers option to complete the process.

  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 2:42 PM IST
