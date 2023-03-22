comscore WhatsApp rolling out tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta
News

WhatsApp rolling out tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta

News

For beta testers, a new row will now appear above the chat bar when a link is entered into the platform.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is rolling out a tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta.
  • A new row will now appear above the chat bar.
  • Earlier, users had no indication whether the platform was loading the preview or not.
WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolling out tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta

WhatsApp is rolling out a tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta. For beta testers, a new row will now appear above the chat bar when a link is entered into the platform, and the application will animate the row while loading the link preview, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp releases bug fix update for issue with notifications on iOS

Earlier, users had no indication whether the platform was loading the preview or not, which undoubtedly caused confusion and wasted time while they waited for it to arrive. The tweaked interface when loading a link preview is available for some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more people over the coming days, the report said. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out 'groups in common' section within search bar for beta users

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature for some beta testers on Android and iOS which allows users to see a list of groups they have in common with the contact they are searching for. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu for Android users

WhatsApp has released a bug fix update for an issue with notifications on iOS. Some users had reported on Twitter that they were facing an issue with receiving notifications on WhatsApp, preventing them from getting notified about new messages.

However, this issue seemed to be limited to the business application. The fix for notifications is available after installing the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store, the report said.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2023 8:40 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp rolling out tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta

Hackers targeted Microsoft, Google, Apple via zero-day exploitation in 2022: Report

Oppo's new Find X6 Pro brings 1-inch camera sensor to take on Xiaomi 13 Pro

Sennheiser HD 660S2 premium headphones launched in India

Twitter to soon increase long-form tweets to 10,000 characters: Musk

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features