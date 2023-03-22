WhatsApp rolling out tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta

WhatsApp is rolling out a tweaked link preview interface on iOS beta. For beta testers, a new row will now appear above the chat bar when a link is entered into the platform, and the application will animate the row while loading the link preview, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp releases bug fix update for issue with notifications on iOS

Earlier, users had no indication whether the platform was loading the preview or not, which undoubtedly caused confusion and wasted time while they waited for it to arrive. The tweaked interface when loading a link preview is available for some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more people over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature for some beta testers on Android and iOS which allows users to see a list of groups they have in common with the contact they are searching for.

WhatsApp has released a bug fix update for an issue with notifications on iOS. Some users had reported on Twitter that they were facing an issue with receiving notifications on WhatsApp, preventing them from getting notified about new messages.

However, this issue seemed to be limited to the business application. The fix for notifications is available after installing the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store, the report said.