Google warns users against 18 bugs in mass-level Android phones

Tests conducted by Project Zero confirmed that those four vulnerabilities allow an attacker to remotely compromise a phone.

  • The affected mobile devices are from Samsung, Vivo, Google (Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series); any wearables that use the Exynos W920 chipset.
  • Google expects that patch timelines will vary per manufacturer, and affected Pixel devices have already received a fix.
Google security teams have discovered 18 zero-day vulnerabilities in Samsung Exynos chips used in several top Android smartphones and wearables that may put those devices at risk. Google’s Project Zero head Tim Willis said in a blog post that the four most severe of these vulnerabilities “allowed for Internet-to-baseband remote code execution”. Also Read - Twitter adds Bookmark counter on iOS: Here’s how it works

Google warns Android users against 18 bugs in Samsung Exynos chips

Tests conducted by Project Zero confirmed that those four vulnerabilities allow an attacker to remotely compromise a phone at the baseband level with no user interaction, and require only that the attacker know the victim’s phone number. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G support page goes live in India: Check design

With limited additional research and development, “we believe that skilled attackers would be able to quickly create an operational exploit to compromise affected devices silently and remotely”, said Google security researchers. Also Read - Minecraft is coming to Chromebooks: Check price, availability here

“Until security updates are available, users who wish to protect themselves from the baseband remote code execution vulnerabilities in Samsung’s Exynos chipsets can turn off Wi-Fi calling and Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) in their device settings,” said Willis.

Turning off these settings will remove the exploitation risk of these vulnerabilities, he added.

The affected mobile devices include:

  • Mobile devices from Samsung, including those in the S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21, A13, A12 and A04 series;
  • Mobile devices from Vivo, including those in the S16, S15, S6, X70, X60 and X30 series;
  • The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series of devices from Google;
  • any wearables that use the Exynos W920 chipset; and
  • any vehicles that use the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset.

Google expects that patch timelines will vary per manufacturer, and affected Pixel devices have already received a fix.

“As always, we encourage end users to update their devices as soon as possible, to ensure that they are running the latest builds that fix both disclosed and undisclosed security vulnerabilities,” said Google.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 17, 2023 10:30 AM IST
