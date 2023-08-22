Chandrayaan-3 is well on its way to land on the south pole of the moon. According to the details shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the mission is on schedule and that it will begin landing at 17:20 IST or 5:20PM on August 23, 2023, and it will touchdown on the surface of the moon at 18:04 IST or 6:04PM the same day. Ahead of the landing, ISRO has shared details of how people in India will be able to watch the touchdown process in the country. According to the details shared by the Indian space agency, people will be able to view Chandrayaan-3 land on the surface of the via its official social media channels and via DoorDarshan.

How to watch Chandrayaan-3 land on the moon

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ISRO said that interested people can either head over to its official website or its official YouTube and Facebook channels to watch the livestream. Alternatively, they can tune into DD National TV starting 17:27 IST or 5:27PM on August 23, 2023.

But that is not the only way using which interested people can watch Chandrayaan-3 touchdown on the moon. National Geographic has announced that it will start a live simucast of Chandrayaan across National Geographic channel and Disney+ Hotstar starting at 4PM on August 23, hours before Vikram Lander’s descent on the lunar surface. The simucast will include insights from eminent personalities such as astronauts Sunita Williams, and Rakesh Sharma, and Chairman of ISRO, S Somanath. The simucast will also include inputs from the CEO and Co-Founder of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre Srijan Pal Singh, Chris Hadfield, who is the former commander of the International Space Station and Ann Druyan, Creative Director of NASA’s Voyager Interstellar Message.

Separately, ISRO has also been sharing images captured by Chandrayaan-3’s imaging unit on its X handle. Here are some images and videos that the spacecraft shared recently:

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The mission is on schedule.

Systems are undergoing regular checks.

Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement! The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST… pic.twitter.com/Ucfg9HAvrY — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023